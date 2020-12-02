 

Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Ares Management Corporation announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Michael Arougheti, is scheduled to present at the 2020 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had approximately $179 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020 with more than 1,400 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or Ares' future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Ares' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

