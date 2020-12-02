 

Williams CFO to Participate in 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream Utility Symposium

Williams (NYSE: WMB) Chief Financial Officer John Chandler is scheduled to participate in virtual meetings with investors, including a fireside chat Q&A session, at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream Utility Symposium on Wednesday, December 9.

The fireside chat will begin at approximately 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time (2:20 p.m. Central Time), and a link to the live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available at https://investor.williams.com. A copy of the presentation used during the investor meetings will also be posted on the company’s website the morning of December 9.

About Williams
 Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

