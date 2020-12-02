Williams CFO to Participate in 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream Utility Symposium

Williams (NYSE: WMB) Chief Financial Officer John Chandler is scheduled to participate in virtual meetings with investors, including a fireside chat Q&A session, at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream Utility Symposium on Wednesday, December 9.

The fireside chat will begin at approximately 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time (2:20 p.m. Central Time), and a link to the live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available at https://investor.williams.com. A copy of the presentation used during the investor meetings will also be posted on the company’s website the morning of December 9.