 

B&W Thermal Awarded $20 Million Installation Contract to Upgrade and Extend Lifespan of Power Plant

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 12:30  |  31   |   |   

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Thermal segment will install replacement boiler pressure parts for a power plant in North America. The contract, valued at more than $20 million, was awarded to B&W’s subsidiary, Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co., LLC (BWCC).

Under this contract, BWCC will install new superheater sections and furnace panels, some of which were designed and supplied by B&W under a previous contract, to help extend the life of the plant’s operations.

“B&W Thermal has unmatched experience with installing equipment to maintain and extend the operable lifespan of boilers and other equipment for the North American power fleet,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “Whether installing or servicing B&W’s or our competitors’ equipment, we have the resources and knowledge to respond to customers’ needs and deliver reliable solutions.”

“As many of our competitors have stepped back from providing cost-effective plant maintenance and upgrades, B&W Thermal has stepped up to continue supplying these critically important services. We are seeing increasing demand from our customers as they plan long-term strategies in upgrading or converting technologies,” Morgan said.

Installation is scheduled to begin in February 2021, with completion anticipated later in the spring.

B&W Thermal is a single-source turnkey supplier of a full range of field construction, construction management and maintenance services. With significant experience with a wide range of projects — from large, complex projects to small unanticipated quick turnaround repair needs — B&W Thermal has the depth of knowledge and responsiveness necessary to safely deliver dependable services of any size at any facility.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Thermal

Babcock & Wilcox Thermal designs, manufactures and erects steam generation equipment, aftermarket parts, construction, maintenance and field services for plants in the power generation, oil & gas, and industrial sectors. Babcock & Wilcox Thermal has an extensive global base of installed equipment for utilities and general industrial applications including refining, petrochemical, food processing, metals and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract to install replacement boiler pressure parts for a power plant in North America. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Babcock & Wilcox -- von Dampf bis Industrie-Batterien
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

B&W Thermal Awarded $20 Million Installation Contract to Upgrade and Extend Lifespan of Power Plant Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Thermal segment will install replacement boiler pressure parts for a power plant in North America. The contract, valued at more than $20 million, was awarded to B&W’s subsidiary, Babcock …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Mogo Reports 135% Increase in Bitcoin Transaction Volume in November
Coty Completes Sale of Wella Stake to KKR
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at 8th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference on December 3
16.11.20
Babcock & Wilcox Thermal to Supply Components for Natural Gas Upgrade at Power Plant in North America
12.11.20
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
10.11.20
Babcock & Wilcox Announces Three-Year Contract Extension for CEO Kenny Young
02.11.20
Babcock & Wilcox Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8: 30 a.m. ET

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
4
Babcock & Wilcox -- von Dampf bis Industrie-Batterien
15.10.20
58
Babcock & Wilcox Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results