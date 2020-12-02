 

NetDragon Wins Tender of Construction of AI Education Public Service Platform for Primary and Secondary Schools in Henan

HONG KONG, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (“NetDragon” or “the Company”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has won the tender of Henan Province’s artificial intelligence (AI) education public service platform project for primary and secondary schools in contribution to the integration between AI with basic education.

In recent years, Henan Province has been exploring the integration between AI and education. On 7 December 2019, the Education Department of Henan Province issued the "Notice on Promoting Artificial Intelligence Education in Primary and Secondary Schools" (《關於推進中小學人工智能教育的通知》). The plan of constructing an AI education public service platform for primary and secondary schools has thus been implemented. Centred on the integration of education informatization and AI education, the platform will progressively promote education informatization across the province. It will collect big data to assist in education policy making, while being rolled out in phases to serve 17 million teachers and students in Henan Province. The platform will also serve as a foundation for rolling out innovative courseware, such as AI applications, basic education courses, intelligent adaptive learning and individualised learning, as well as for promoting application of software and hardware tools, online training and assessments, competitions and other services.

Yu Biao, Senior Vice President of NetDragon commented, “Learning AI in primary and secondary schools is not only about learning the use of AI products and AI coding techniques, but more on popularizing relevant knowledge, forming a technical way of thinking, broadening students’ horizons, increasing their interest in AI and laying a foundation for their future studies in other professional areas. In recent years, NetDragon has been devoted to the development of AI+ education, and has set 1.4 million learning goals covering nine major subjects of K-12 education. Looking ahead, together with local education departments and schools, NetDragon will leverage its expertise in AI, VR and other areas to foster the integration between new technologies and education and propel the development of digital education in the direction of intellectualization, personalization and diversification.”

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China’s first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China’s most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management’s vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the “classroom of the future” to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

