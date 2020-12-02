

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.12.2020 / 12:39

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Lotus Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Dirk Last name(s): Markus Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

3912001SWR0QKOSUHR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A168544

b) Nature of the transaction

Repayment Convertible Bond

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 100.00 EUR 5500000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 100.00 EUR 5500000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

