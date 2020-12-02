Trane Technologies Schedules Investor Briefing

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, will host an investor call on the company’s long-term strategy and climate-focused transformation to support continued growth and margin expansion. The call will take place Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET, and will include a question-and-answer session.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call and the related presentation will be accessible through the company’s website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section.