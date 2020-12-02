 

ChromaDex to Present at Benzinga’s Inaugural Small Cap Conference in December 2020

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC) is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation at the December 2020 Benzinga Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:15am ET (8:15am PT). This inaugural Small Cap Conference is a day dedicated to bridging the gap between Small Cap companies, investors and traders. The event will have multiple days of networking and education in a virtual setting.

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of ChromaDex’s website at www.chromadex.com, or can be accessed at https://investors.chromadex.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to discover, develop and create solutions to deliver the full potential of NAD and its impact on human health. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN is helping the world AGE BETTER. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance, MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

