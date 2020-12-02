MedMen Confirms Release of First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on December 7, 2020

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, confirmed that it will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2021 ended September 26, 2020 after market close on Monday, December 7, 2020, which is the due date based on the rules of the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

Following the release of these financial results, at 5:00 PM Eastern that same day, MedMen will host a conference call and audio webcast with Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, Zeeshan Hyder and Interim Chief Operating Officer, Tim Bossidy, to discuss the results in further detail.