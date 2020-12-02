 

The Martell Exclusives Gifting Collection 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 12:45  |  66   |   |   

CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH MAISON MARTELL'S AUDACIOUS TRIO OF CREATIVE TALENTS

PARIS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2020 festive season, Maison Martell is renewing its Martell Exclusives initiative, bringing together an international trio of creative talents to reinterpret three emblematic products as part of a limited-edition gifting collection. This year's creatives – American rapper Quavo, Chinese fashion designer Angel Chen and French artist Pierre Marie – hail from three continents and three different fields, yet are united by their audacious approach to their craft, which mirrors that of the oldest of the great cognac houses and its founder Jean Martell.

 

 

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8822551-the-martell-exclusives-gifting-collection-2020/

Each talent focused on a Martell product that spoke to their personal creative vision, resulting in a series of collectible designs which revisit the legacy of Maison Martell with freedom of expression and a bold, contemporary style. All three designs share a common theme: that of travel, with the international dimension of the House and the founding voyage of Jean Martell proving a rich source of inspiration.

Quavo X Martell Blue Swift

"Martell and I go back a long way. I'm part of the Martell family. This design was inspired by a journey I made to visit Martell in Cognac and my impressions of that experience," says rapper, songwriter and record producer Quavo, a long-standing ambassador of Maison Martell. His design for the Martell Blue Swift limited-edition gift box mixes Martell icons with symbols of hip-hop culture to evoke the daring fusion represented by this boundary-breaking spirit drink, which is made with VSOP cognac and finished in Kentucky bourbon casks. The gift box is the gateway to an interactive, augmented-reality experience, as certain icons come to life when scanned with a smartphone, revealing more about the savoir-faire behind Martell Blue Swift, as well as Maison Martell's partnership with Quavo. Inside the box – alongside two engraved tumblers – is a connected bottle, which gives the client access to exclusive content about Quavo and Martell. "I love how Martell Blue Swift changed the way people drink. I'm all about setting trends, changing the game, making a statement – so Martell Blue Swift really speaks to me," comments Quavo.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Martell Exclusives Gifting Collection 2020 CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH MAISON MARTELL'S AUDACIOUS TRIO OF CREATIVE TALENTS PARIS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - For the 2020 festive season, Maison Martell is renewing its Martell Exclusives initiative, bringing together an international …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
On Track: Battista Hypercar Completes High Speed Test Programme In Nardò
TIDAL Releases 'My 2020 Rewind' for Members to Look Back at their Year in Music
LOCTOTE returns to its crowdfunding roots in a new Kickstarter campaign
Dubber Launches Global Channel Partner Program for Cisco Resellers
AVCtechnologies Completes Strategic Acquisition of Ribbon's Kandy Communications
Dematic to Commission New Automated National Distribution Centre for Woolworths in Sydney
Etihad Airways partners with PressReader: Heightens passenger experience with digital newspapers and magazines
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Cradlepoint for Delivering the Industry's First 5G Enterprise Edge ...
Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Appointment Of Tufan Erginbilgic As A Partner
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods