PARIS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2020 festive season, Maison Martell is renewing its Martell Exclusives initiative, bringing together an international trio of creative talents to reinterpret three emblematic products as part of a limited-edition gifting collection. This year's creatives – American rapper Quavo, Chinese fashion designer Angel Chen and French artist Pierre Marie – hail from three continents and three different fields, yet are united by their audacious approach to their craft, which mirrors that of the oldest of the great cognac houses and its founder Jean Martell.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8822551-the-martell-exclusives-gifting-collection-2020/

Each talent focused on a Martell product that spoke to their personal creative vision, resulting in a series of collectible designs which revisit the legacy of Maison Martell with freedom of expression and a bold, contemporary style. All three designs share a common theme: that of travel, with the international dimension of the House and the founding voyage of Jean Martell proving a rich source of inspiration.

Quavo X Martell Blue Swift

"Martell and I go back a long way. I'm part of the Martell family. This design was inspired by a journey I made to visit Martell in Cognac and my impressions of that experience," says rapper, songwriter and record producer Quavo, a long-standing ambassador of Maison Martell. His design for the Martell Blue Swift limited-edition gift box mixes Martell icons with symbols of hip-hop culture to evoke the daring fusion represented by this boundary-breaking spirit drink, which is made with VSOP cognac and finished in Kentucky bourbon casks. The gift box is the gateway to an interactive, augmented-reality experience, as certain icons come to life when scanned with a smartphone, revealing more about the savoir-faire behind Martell Blue Swift, as well as Maison Martell's partnership with Quavo. Inside the box – alongside two engraved tumblers – is a connected bottle, which gives the client access to exclusive content about Quavo and Martell. "I love how Martell Blue Swift changed the way people drink. I'm all about setting trends, changing the game, making a statement – so Martell Blue Swift really speaks to me," comments Quavo.