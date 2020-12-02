CDW to Participate in the Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Conference
CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, chief executive officer, CDW, and Collin B. Kebo, chief financial officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 7:50 a.m. CT/8:50 a.m. ET. The session will be webcast live on http://investor.cdw.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 180 days on the same website.
About CDW
CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020, CDW generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.
CDWPR-FI
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005074/en/CDW (New) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare