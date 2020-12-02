CDW to Participate in the Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Conference

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, chief executive officer, CDW, and Collin B. Kebo, chief financial officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 7:50 a.m. CT/8:50 a.m. ET. The session will be webcast live on http://investor.cdw.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 180 days on the same website.

About CDW