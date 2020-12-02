 

Eaton Names Raja Ramana Macha Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced Raja Ramana Macha has joined Eaton as executive vice president and chief technology officer. In this role, Macha will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Craig Arnold.

Eaton Names Raja Ramana Macha Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Prior to joining Eaton, Macha served as senior vice president and chief technology officer for Schneider Electric’s Industrial Automation business and as vice president, research and development and chief technology officer for the company’s Process Automation business. Prior to his roles with Schneider Electric, Macha served as chief operating officer for Geometric Limited, an engineering services and products company; as director of enterprise solutions and services with Tata consultancy services; and in several operations and planning roles with Tata Motors.

Macha earned his master’s diploma in business administration (MDBA) in systems, operations and production management from the Institute of Management Development and Research in Pune, India, and his bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Roorkee, India. He holds two patents on distributed computing technology.

Macha will relocate to Dublin, Ireland.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

