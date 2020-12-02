FibroGen to Present Safety and Efficacy Analyses from Roxadustat Global Phase 3 Program at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGEN) and its partner, AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), will present additional analyses of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and results from multiple roxadustat phase 3 studies. Roxadustat is a first-in-class oral small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) in development for the treatment of patients with anemia of CKD and anemia secondary to lower-risk MDS. FibroGen and its partner will present eight abstracts at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place virtually December 5-8, 2020.

“We are pleased to share additional 52-week data from the open-label portion of our Phase 3 anemia of MDS trial with the medical community at ASH,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “In addition, we are presenting Phase 3 cardiovascular safety and efficacy results of roxadustat, which highlight its potential in a broad range of CKD patients.”

MDS is a group of blood disorders characterized by poorly formed or dysfunctional blood cells, resulting in chronic anemia.1 Exploratory analyses to be presented at ASH show the efficacy of roxadustat in transfusion-dependent lower-risk MDS patients regardless of ring sideroblast and baseline erythropoietin status - characteristics used to predict response to treatment.2 Patients with ring sideroblasts (RS+), without ring sideroblasts (RS-), baseline erythropoietin (BL EPO) ≤ 200 mIU/ml, and BL EPO > 200 mIU/ml achieved the primary endpoint of transfusion independence for ≥ 8 weeks during the first 28 treatment weeks (23% of MDS-RS+, 55% of MDS-RS-, 39% of BL EPO ≤ 200 mIU/ml, and 33% of BL EPO > 200 mIU/ml patients). Detailed results will be presented at the meeting.