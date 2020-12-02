 

FibroGen to Present Safety and Efficacy Analyses from Roxadustat Global Phase 3 Program at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

New data show safety and efficacy of roxadustat in treating anemia secondary to lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) regardless of ring sideroblast (RS) or baseline erythropoietin level

Multiple analyses evaluate cardiovascular safety and efficacy of roxadustat in patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) regardless of dialysis status 

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGEN) and its partner, AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), will present additional analyses of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and results from multiple roxadustat phase 3 studies. Roxadustat is a first-in-class oral small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) in development for the treatment of patients with anemia of CKD and anemia secondary to lower-risk MDS. FibroGen and its partner will present eight abstracts at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place virtually December 5-8, 2020.

“We are pleased to share additional 52-week data from the open-label portion of our Phase 3 anemia of MDS trial with the medical community at ASH,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “In addition, we are presenting Phase 3 cardiovascular safety and efficacy results of roxadustat, which highlight its potential in a broad range of CKD patients.”

MDS is a group of blood disorders characterized by poorly formed or dysfunctional blood cells, resulting in chronic anemia.1 Exploratory analyses to be presented at ASH show the efficacy of roxadustat in transfusion-dependent lower-risk MDS patients regardless of ring sideroblast and baseline erythropoietin status - characteristics used to predict response to treatment.2 Patients with ring sideroblasts (RS+), without ring sideroblasts (RS-), baseline erythropoietin (BL EPO) ≤ 200 mIU/ml, and BL EPO > 200 mIU/ml achieved the primary endpoint of transfusion independence for ≥ 8 weeks during the first 28 treatment weeks (23% of MDS-RS+, 55% of MDS-RS-, 39% of BL EPO ≤ 200 mIU/ml, and 33% of BL EPO > 200 mIU/ml patients). Detailed results will be presented at the meeting.

