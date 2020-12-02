Aurora Mobile Launches JG VaaS (Video as a Service) Service to Improve User Engagement through Short-video Streaming

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has launched a Video as a Service solution (“JG VaaS”) recently, which enables mobile app developers to provide relevant user-friendly short video content in their apps, therefore improving user experience, increasing user engagement and stickiness, and enhancing monetization capability.



According to Aurora Mobile’s internally-generated statistics, mobile users’ average daily time spent on short videos versus other APP features is increasing. Short video has become a powerful tool for APP developers to expand their user base and improve user engagement. JG VaaS provides extensive high-quality short video resources. With more than 100,000 contracted content producers, JG VaaS has a pool of over 130 million short videos with 200,000+ daily updates. For APPs that have no short video feature, they can install JG VaaS SDK to enable their users to enjoy both horizontal and vertical short video formats instantaneously; for APPs that have video service capabilities but lack high-quality video content, they can connect to JG VaaS API to access the video resources.