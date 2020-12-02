 

Aurora Mobile Launches JG VaaS (Video as a Service) Service to Improve User Engagement through Short-video Streaming

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has launched a Video as a Service solution (“JG VaaS”) recently, which enables mobile app developers to provide relevant user-friendly short video content in their apps, therefore improving user experience, increasing user engagement and stickiness, and enhancing monetization capability.

According to Aurora Mobile’s internally-generated statistics, mobile users’ average daily time spent on short videos versus other APP features is increasing. Short video has become a powerful tool for APP developers to expand their user base and improve user engagement. JG VaaS provides extensive high-quality short video resources. With more than 100,000 contracted content producers, JG VaaS has a pool of over 130 million short videos with 200,000+ daily updates. For APPs that have no short video feature, they can install JG VaaS SDK to enable their users to enjoy both horizontal and vertical short video formats instantaneously; for APPs that have video service capabilities but lack high-quality video content, they can connect to JG VaaS API to access the video resources.

By leveraging JG VaaS, APP users can receive personalized video recommendations on a timely basis as all the video content provided by JG VaaS is tailored to user profiles. APP developers can also build customized video channels according to its target user base, such as fitness, pets, beauty and other video categories, allowing developers to effectively arouse user interest, optimize user experience, and increase users' average daily time spent and user stickiness. In addition, through integrating with Aurora Mobile's push notification service, JG VaaS can push personalized high-quality video content to users to improve user retention and reactivate dormant users. During the initial trial phase, a number of hero APPs already successfully improved their user engagement by using JG VaaS. According to the Company’s internally-generated statistics, use of JG VaaS significantly increased average user time spent per day by 30% to 370% within these apps.

