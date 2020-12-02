Serengeti and Sun Metals Announce Upsize to Bought Deal Offering in Connection With Merger Transaction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serengeti Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SIR) (“Serengeti”) and Sun Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SUNM) (“Sun Metals”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. as co-lead underwriters, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal financing to an aggregate of 72,000,000 subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of $0.125 per Subscription Receipt (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $9,000,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering is being conducted in connection with the previously announced merger transaction between Serengeti and Sun Metals to create a premier Canadian multi-asset copper-gold developer (the “Transaction”) whereby Serengeti will acquire all of the shares of Sun Metals on the basis of 0.43 common shares of Serengeti (on a pre-consolidation basis) for each share of Sun Metals held (the “Exchange Ratio”).

In addition, Sun Metals has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 10,800,000 Subscription Receipts at the Issue Price, for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,350,000, exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The Subscription Receipts will be issued pursuant to a subscription receipt agreement (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”) to be entered into by Sun Metals, the Underwriters, and a licensed Canadian trust company as subscription receipt agent to be agreed upon. Pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement, the gross proceeds of the Offering (less 50% of the Underwriters’ cash commission and all of the Underwriters’ expenses) (the “Escrowed Funds”) will be held in escrow pending satisfaction of certain conditions, including, amongst others, (a) the satisfaction or waiver of each of the conditions precedent to the Transaction; and (b) the receipt of all required shareholder and regulatory approvals in connection with the Transaction and the Offering, including the condition approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Escrow Release Conditions”). If the Escrow Release Conditions have not been satisfied on or prior to March 31, 2021, the holders of Subscription Receipts will be returned a cash amount equal to the Issue Price of the Subscription Receipts and any interest that has been earned on the Escrowed Funds.