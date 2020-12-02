 

Adamas Announces Agreement to Settle Patent Litigation with Osmotica

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 12:50  |  68   |   |   

As part of this agreement Adamas will acquire the global rights to OSMOLEX ER

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced it has signed an agreement to settle its ongoing patent litigation with Osmotica Pharmaceutical US LLC, a subsidiary of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc. As a result of this agreement, both parties will drop their respective claims relating to the patent litigation, and Adamas will acquire the global rights to OSMOLEX ER for $7.5 million. The agreement is expected to close early in 2021. 

Adamas’ current portfolio consists of GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended-release capsules for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. OSMOLEX ER (amantadine) extended-release tablets is FDA-approved for the treatment for Parkinson’s disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

“This settlement agreement removes any further litigation costs and related distraction for Adamas. The acquisition of OSMOLEX ER also expands our presence in Neurology which is part of our long-term growth strategy,” said Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer. “The different FDA-approved indications and pharmacokinetic profiles for GOCOVRI and OSMOLEX ER allow for the treatment of distinct patient populations. We intend to leverage our commercial expertise to unlock the full potential of both products and serve more patients in the wider neurology community.”

As part of the acquisition, Adamas will receive existing inventory and all rights to OSMOLEX ER. Parties also entered a supply agreement in which Osmotica will be the sole manufacturer of OSMOLEX ER. Both parties are working together to ensure continuity of product supply to patients.  

About GOCOVRI 

GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended-release capsules is the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also the only medicine clinically proven to reduce both dyskinesia and OFF. 

Seite 1 von 3
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adamas Announces Agreement to Settle Patent Litigation with Osmotica As part of this agreement Adamas will acquire the global rights to OSMOLEX EREMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:51 Uhr
Adamas Announces Agreement to Amend Royalty-Backed Loan Agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners
24.11.20
Adamas to Present at Upcoming Evercore ISI Conference
23.11.20
Adamas announces changes to its Board of Directors with the appointment of Spyros Papapetropoulos and the retirement of Ivan Lieberburg
18.11.20
Adamas to Present at Upcoming Piper Sandler Conference
13.11.20
Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant
05.11.20
Adamas Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
02.11.20
Adamas announces settlement agreement of previously disclosed class action litigation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.19
17
ADMS (Mkap $104 M) Cash $160 M / MS Walking P3 Data dieses Quartal