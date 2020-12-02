 

REPEAT - EarthRenew Announces Long-Term Soil Health Field Demonstration Trial

Highlights:

  • The trial is being conducted on a 20-acre field plot in west central Saskatchewan
  • 1.6 tonnes per acres of EarthRenew's GrowER product was applied to the plot
  • The demonstration trial is intended to measure improvements in crop yield, soil acidity, soil organic matter and farmer profitability

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has started a long-term soil health demonstration trial with an agronomist at a farming operation in west central Saskatchewan in the “dark brown soil zone”. Soils in the dark brown zone are part of the cooler, wetter mixed grassland ecoregion and have a higher amount of Soil Organic Matter content, darker soil color and thicker soil development.

The purpose of the field trial is to demonstrate the combined effects of EarthRenew’s GrowER and a microbial in a post-harvest application. We intend for the trial to demonstrate how our product improves crop yield, neutralizes soil acidity, increases soil organic matter and increases per acre farmer profitability.

EarthRenew requires production scale field trials to understand product market-fit, including product handleability and to validate historical data on GrowER’s ability to increase overall soil health. 1.6 tonnes per acre of GrowER product was applied on a 20-acre demonstration plot by a third-party custom spreading operator. An adjacent control comparison plot was treated with microbial treatment but no EarthRenew treatment.

We intend to measure soil health response by comparing the results of a Haney soil test that was completed after harvest in 2020 to the results of a Haney soil test that will be completed after the 2021 growing season. The Haney soil test uses unique soil extracts in the lab to determine what quantity of soil nutrients are available to soil microbes. Our goal is to show a measurable improvement in a producer’s profit-per-acre as compared to the control plot, along with a marked difference in soil water holding capacity.

EarthRenew’s CEO, Keith Driver, commented, “We are very excited to start our next stages of demonstration trials. Building on the results from our work in the 2020 growing season, we intend to expand the scope of our trials and capitalize on the benefits that our products can generate.”

About EarthRenew Inc.

EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. EarthRenew transforms livestock waste into a high-performance organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. Located on a 25,000 head cattle feedlot, our flagship Strathmore plant is capable of producing up to four MW per hour of low-cost electricity powered by a natural gas fired turbine. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert manure into certified organic fertilizer. EarthRenew stock is listed on the CSE under symbol “ERTH”.

