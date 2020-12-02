Celestica Reaffirms Q4 2020 Guidance and Provides an Update on Near-Term Expectations in Advance of Joint Design and Manufacturing Briefing for Analysts and Investors

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS)(TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, will host an analyst and investor meeting today to provide an update on its Joint Design and Manufacturing (JDM) business. Celestica has been investing in its JDM business for the last 10 years. Today, the JDM business has over 500 design engineers, over 280 patents, launched over 150 programs and shipped over 2.5 million units.



Celestica today also reaffirmed its fourth quarter of 2020 revenue and non-IFRS adjusted earnings per share* financial guidance, and updated near-term expectations** as follows: