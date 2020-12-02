Skylight Health Graduates to OTCQX Market in the United States

The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with relevant U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have an introduction from a professional third-party sponsor. Companies that are penny stocks, shells, or are in bankruptcy are excluded from trading on this tier. Skylight joins the top-tier OTC Market alongside names including Roche and Deutsche Telecom.

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (formerly CB2 Insights) (CSE:SHG; OTCQX: CBIIF) (“ Skylight Health ” or the “ Company ”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare services in the United States, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Market under the symbol "CBIIF", having graduated from the OTCQB Venture Market.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Market is yet another milestone achieved as we continue to execute our focused growth plan of becoming one of the largest US integrated healthcare systems," said Prad Sekar, CEO of Skylight Health. "Having our shares traded on the top-tier of the OTC Markets in the US is a testament to Skylight’s successful transition from a venture company to a fast-growing US healthcare company. Graduating today to the OTCQX is a welcome progression offering our shareholders increased cross-border liquidity as well as further increasing our visibility and shareholder exposure in the United States."

Skylight Health’s common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SHG.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (CSE:SHG OTCQB:CBIIF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. healthcare services. With a patient roster of over 120,000 patients, the Company’s operations spread across 14 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.