Nokia deploys 5G private networking for 5G4KMU* across five German research centers

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it will deploy industrial-grade 5G standalone (SA) private wireless networking for the 5G4KMU project, which spans five leading research centers in the state of Baden-Württemberg. Upon completion, it will comprise the largest 5G campus-based networking deployment in German research and academia.

Designed to support 5G4KMU in its mission to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with an expert introduction to 5G, the private wireless networks will be used to help companies develop new 5G-based products, applications and business models.

Deployed in partnership with Smart Mobile Labs, the networks will be based on the recently announced Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) 5G SA platform that offers reliable high-bandwidth, low latency private networking, local edge computing capabilities, and a catalog with applications. It is an industrial-grade compact, plug-and-play platform, comprising network equipment and a cloud-based operation monitoring system.

Matthias Schneider, Project Manager, 5G4KMU, said: “As we introduce 5G to companies for the first time, it’s essential that we make the technology easy to use and accessible. By combining high-performance wireless networking with local cloud edge computing, enterprises have an ideal platform to develop use cases in fields such as IoT, analytics, automation and remote operations.”

Raghav Sahgal, President, Nokia Enterprise said: “The 5G4KMU project is a great example of the impetus that 5G can give small and medium-sized businesses as they make their transformation to Industry 4.0. Thanks to 5G spectrum availability, local expertise and a strong partner ecosystem, Germany is championing the 5G private wireless market – and this ambitious multi-site deployment puts 5G4KMU at the forefront of that momentum.”

Funded by the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Economics, Labor and Housing, 5G4KMU is the result of co-operation across a number of leading research institutes that leverage their expertise across manufacturing, automation, industrial engineering, healthcare and Industry 4.0.

Project partners include: Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA in Stuttgart and its Project Group for Automation in Medicine and Biotechnology PAMB, Mannheim; Reutlingen Industry 4.0 Center, Reutlingen; wbk Institute of Production Science, Karlsruhe; Campus Schwarzwald Center for Digitization, Leadership and Sustainability, Freudenstadt.

Smart Mobile Labs is the largest 5G system integrator in Germany, supplying the first 5G campus networks to many customers in 2020. Nokia partners with Smart Mobile Labs AG, who provides deployment and integration services to deliver the Nokia DAC solution.

With more than 220 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide, of which more than 30 are 5G, Nokia has recently been named leader in private wireless by GlobalData. Nokia has recently announced 5G private wireless deployments that include Deutsche Bahn , Lufthansa Technik and Toyota Production Engineering .

