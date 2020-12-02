 

Nokia deploys 5G private networking for 5G4KMU* across five German research centers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 13:00  |  54   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia deploys 5G private networking for 5G4KMU* across five German research centers

  • 5G4KMU project designed to accelerate 5G industrial adoption by SMEs
     
  • Largest collective 5G standalone (SA) deployment in German academia and research
     
  • Nokia 5G SA digital automation platform selected for ease-of-use

             
*5G-Transferzentrum für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen/5G Transfer Center for small and medium-sized companies

2 December 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it will deploy industrial-grade 5G standalone (SA) private wireless networking for the 5G4KMU project, which spans five leading research centers in the state of Baden-Württemberg. Upon completion, it will comprise the largest 5G campus-based networking deployment in German research and academia.

Designed to support 5G4KMU in its mission to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with an expert introduction to 5G, the private wireless networks will be used to help companies develop new 5G-based products, applications and business models.

Deployed in partnership with Smart Mobile Labs, the networks will be based on the recently announced Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) 5G SA platform that offers reliable high-bandwidth, low latency private networking, local edge computing capabilities, and a catalog with applications. It is an industrial-grade compact, plug-and-play platform, comprising network equipment and a cloud-based operation monitoring system.

Matthias Schneider, Project Manager, 5G4KMU, said: “As we introduce 5G to companies for the first time, it’s essential that we make the technology easy to use and accessible. By combining high-performance wireless networking with local cloud edge computing, enterprises have an ideal platform to develop use cases in fields such as IoT, analytics, automation and remote operations.”

ra

Raghav Sahgal, President, Nokia Enterprise said: “The 5G4KMU project is a great example of the impetus that 5G can give small and medium-sized businesses as they make their transformation to Industry 4.0. Thanks to 5G spectrum availability, local expertise and a strong partner ecosystem, Germany is championing the 5G private wireless market – and this ambitious multi-site deployment puts 5G4KMU at the forefront of that momentum.”

Funded by the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Economics, Labor and Housing, 5G4KMU is the result of co-operation across a number of leading research institutes that leverage their expertise across manufacturing, automation, industrial engineering, healthcare and Industry 4.0.

Project partners include: Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA in Stuttgart and its Project Group for Automation in Medicine and Biotechnology PAMB, Mannheim; Reutlingen Industry 4.0 Center, Reutlingen; wbk Institute of Production Science, Karlsruhe; Campus Schwarzwald Center for Digitization, Leadership and Sustainability, Freudenstadt.

Smart Mobile Labs is the largest 5G system integrator in Germany, supplying the first 5G campus networks to many customers in 2020. Nokia partners with Smart Mobile Labs AG, who provides deployment and integration services to deliver the Nokia DAC solution.

With more than 220 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide, of which more than 30 are 5G, Nokia has recently been named leader in private wireless by GlobalData. Nokia has recently announced 5G private wireless deployments that include Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa Technik and Toyota Production Engineering.

Additional resources:

About Nokia 
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.  

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com  and follow us on Twitter @nokia. 

Media Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

 


Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia deploys 5G private networking for 5G4KMU* across five German research centers Press Release Nokia deploys 5G private networking for 5G4KMU* across five German research centers 5G4KMU project designed to accelerate 5G industrial adoption by SMEs  Largest collective 5G standalone (SA) deployment in German academia …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
Nokia confirms 5G as 90 percent more energy efficient
01.12.20
Nokia and AT&T to support enterprises with rapid IoT deployments
01.12.20
Strahlenschutzamt-Chefin:  Keine Gefahren von 5G
30.11.20
Ericsson-Studie: 5G erreicht bald eine Milliarde Menschen
30.11.20
Nokia and Togocom deploy first 5G network in West Africa
27.11.20
KORREKTUR: Patentstreit zwischen Nokia und Daimler geht zum EuGH
26.11.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 26.11.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
26.11.20
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
26.11.20
ROUNDUP: Patentstreit zwischen Nokia und Daimler geht zum EuGH
26.11.20
KORREKTUR: Ceconomy-Aufsichtsrat schlägt neuen Vorsitzenden vor

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:27 Uhr
63.740
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,
20.12.19
4
Nokia ertrinkt im tiefen Fahrwasser – warum keine Rettungsweste in Sicht ist