Adamas Announces Agreement to Amend Royalty-Backed Loan Agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners
Amended terms will provide added flexibility to help drive the growth of the Company
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to
people affected by neurological diseases, today announced it has entered into an agreement to amend certain key terms of its Royalty-Backed Loan agreement (“Royalty-Backed Loan”) with
HealthCare Royalty Partners (“HCR”). The key terms amended are summarized as follows:
- Revised to provide for repayment from a royalty on OSMOLEX ER on the same terms as, and in addition to, the royalty for GOCOVRI.
- Eliminated the potential royalty rate step-up to 17.5%, which would have occurred in 2022 if cumulative payments did not reach minimum specified levels by December 31, 2021. The 22.5% royalty rate step-up if total cumulative payments have not reached minimum specified levels as measured at December 31, 2022, remains.
- Revised prepayment provisions after a change of control provision to provide that the obligation to HCR is fully satisfied by making a prepayment sufficient to bring the cumulative payments to HCR to $175 million, if such prepayment is made on or prior to December 31, 2022, or $195 million if made thereafter.
- Extended the maturity date to March 31, 2027, if not earlier repaid.
- Added covenant requiring Adamas to maintain a minimum cash and investments balance of $25 million at all times through the term of the Royalty-Backed Loan.
- The amendment will come into effect upon closing the acquisition of OSMOLEX ER in early 2021.
“We are pleased to announce the amendment to certain key terms of our agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners. These revisions allow us to further focus on improving our operational effectiveness to deliver our medicines to patients,” said Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate the continued partnership with HCR and believe the amendment will provide added flexibility to facilitate the growth of Adamas in line with our long-term strategy.”
