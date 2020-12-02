SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smartphone sanitizer market size is anticipated to reach USD 256.8 million by 2027 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027 . People are increasingly becoming aware that electronics and other personal items can harbor viruses and bacteria that might lead to serious diseases. This is, in turn, driving the adoption of smartphone sanitizers.

In the era of Covid-19, a smartphone is nothing but a key germ battleground and it harbors roughly 25,000 germs per square inch. As per the study in 2011 by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, one in six smartphones is contaminated with bacteria. The surface of a smartphone can be an avenue of infection, and thus needs to be taken care of by proper sanitation methods. The most common way to prevent the spread of pathogens through phones is to sterilize them with isopropyl alcohol or sanitizer devices available in the market. A smartphone sanitizer not only kills the bacteria present on the surface of the phone but also prevents the spread of the novel Covid-19. This is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The phone sanitizing devices product segment dominated the market with a share of 71.9% in 2019

The offline distribution channel segment was valued at USD 81.9 million in 2019

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period with a revenue-based CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Smartphone Sanitizer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Phone-cleaning Wipes, Microfiber Cleaning Stickers, Phone Sanitizing Devices), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smartphone-sanitizer-market

Given the current situation taking place across the globe and rising consumers' inclination towards utmost hygiene, numerous players have entered into the business and started to manufacture UV smartphone sanitizers to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in April 2020, Totallee, a maker of phone cases, launched UV Phone Sanitizer, which aims to combat germs on phone and charge it once it's clean. This device can kill germs and bacteria via UVB and UVC rays and has a dual bulb for maximum cleaning. It also doubles as a fast wireless charger and can also sterilize keys, AirPods, wallets, and other personal belongings.