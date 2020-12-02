 

SupplyOn AG From a visionary idea to a global supply chain network for the manufacturing industry: Bosch, Continental, Schaeffler and ZF celebrate the 20th anniversary of their joint venture SupplyOn

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.12.2020

Hallbergmoos | Stuttgart | Hannover | Herzogenaurach | Friedrichshafen, 1. December 2020 - SupplyOn, the global collaboration platform for the manufacturing industry, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Starting in 2000 as a joint vision of the automotive suppliers Bosch, Continental, Schaeffler and ZF, SupplyOn is now the leading industry solution for cross-company collaboration in the core sectors of automotive, aerospace, railway and manufacturing. More than 100,000 companies in over 70 countries are now using the industry solution.

SupplyOn provides a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that covers all business processes at the interface between a company and its business partners such as suppliers, service providers and freight forwarders. This enables complex global supply chains to be managed efficiently, transparently and in a crisis-resistant manner.

20 years ago, SupplyOn was one of the first providers of cloud solutions for industrial applications and thus pioneered the networking of global corporations with their business partners. The comprehensive portfolio of solutions and the worldwide network was expanded in 2017 with the acquisition of Newtron and in 2018 with the acquisition of Eurolog.

" We live today in a world that is subject to permanent change, in which everything and everyone is networked and in which the economic, political and social challenges are so vast that they can only be solved jointly in an industrial initiative," says Markus Quicken, CEO of SupplyOn AG. "To achieve this, companies must collaborate more intensively than ever before and need a platform that networks all relevant players along their supply chains simply and efficiently. This is exactly what SupplyOn has created and continuously expanded over the past 20 years, both on a functional level and in terms of global use."

A key success factor of SupplyOn is that the solutions were developed in close cooperation with the customers from the very beginning: In councils and expert groups, the processes to be implemented are defined based on the requirements of the industry in order to create industry standards.

"The introduction of new technologies such as Big Data combined with Machine Learning has made our solutions smarter," says Dr. Stefan Brandner, CEO of SupplyOn AG. "This not only enables our customers today to have more transparency in the global supply chain, but also and above all to recognize delivery risks early on and react in a timely manner".

