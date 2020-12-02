 

AdvanSix Expands Efforts Around Sustainability

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) continues to build a broad platform for sustainability and corporate social responsibility across its organization and with stakeholders. A focus on continuously improving performance and core values of safety, integrity, accountability and respect propelled the company’s progress and achievements in 2020.

“Our sustainability efforts continue to mature in concert with our strategic priorities of operational excellence, enhancing portfolio resiliency and strong capital stewardship,” said Erin Kane, president and CEO of AdvanSix. “At AdvanSix, environmental, social and economic sustainability is essential to our business, especially in our relationships with key stakeholders, as we make products the world values. We embrace more every day about what it means to be a sustainable organization, leading, learning and collaborating across the chemical and broader industry environment.”

AdvanSix is a long-time, proud member of the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and manages its operations in a safe, secure and sustainable manner in accordance with the Responsible Care Guiding Principles. In addition to the ACC, AdvanSix was proud to join this year with other industry leaders in global initiatives:

Together for Sustainability

In November, AdvanSix joined Together for Sustainability (TfS), a global, procurement-driven initiative that delivers a groundbreaking framework with robust tools to assess and improve the sustainability performance of chemical companies and their suppliers. TfS delivers the de facto global standard for environmental, social and governance performance of chemical supply chains. The program is based on the UN Global Compact and Responsible Care principles. AdvanSix is one of 29 multinational TfS member companies.

Operation Clean Sweep

Operation Clean Sweep (OCS) is the stewardship campaign organized by the Plastics Industry Association and the American Chemistry Council’s Plastics Division designed to achieve zero pellet, flake and powder loss, and help keep material out of the marine environment. AdvanSix signed the OCS pledge in September, highlighting its commitment as a leading nylon resin provider in the North American plastics industry, and has begun to implement the program at its Chesterfield, Va. site, where employees are performing assessments and preventing chip loss at the point of origin. Additional training and process improvements are ongoing, as the team works to fulfill the pledge of the OCS campaign.

