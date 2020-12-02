Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Investor Event at AES On December 7, 2020

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced it will host a webinar featuring a clinical update and commercial overview on its pipeline programs in status epilepticus, CDKL5 deficiency disorder, and Tuberous sclerosis complex, on Monday, December 7 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Eastern time.

Marinus Overview Dr. Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer & Director

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) Introduction Dr. Elia M. Pestana Knight, Pediatric Epileptologist at the Cleveland Clinic CDKL5 Center of Excellence

Conversations with CDD Caregivers and Community (Video) Dr. Orrin Devinsky, a neurologist specializing in epilepsy treatments and Director of the NYU Comprehensive Epilepsy Center and the The Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery at Saint Barnabas

Heidi Grabenstatter, Science Director at the International Foundation for CDKL5 Research (IFCR)

CDD Posters & CDD Expanded Access Program (EAP) Details Alex Aimetti, Head of Scientific Affairs

Status Epilepticus (focus on RSE, ESE & SRSE) Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer & Henrikas Vaitkevicius, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development

Commercial Strategy/Market Opportunity Christy Shafer, Chief Commercial Officer

To register in advance and listen to the live webinar please click on http://wsw.com/webcast/cc/mrns.

Dr. Elia M. Pestana Knight is a pediatric epileptologist in the Pediatric Epilepsy Section, Epilepsy Center, Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute, Cleveland, Ohio. She is also an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.

Dr. Pestana Knight completed medical school in Cuba (1991) where she graduated at the top of her class. She trained in general neurology (1995) and pediatric neurology (1996) at the Instituto Nacional de Neurologia y Neurocirugia, Havana, Cuba. After moving to the United States in 1999, Dr. Pestana Knight completed a research fellowship in epilepsy at the Cleveland Clinic (2004), residency training in Pediatrics at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital (2007), and Pediatric Neurology residency at the University of Michigan (2010). She is board certified in Pediatrics, Neurology with special qualifications in Child Neurology and Epilepsy.

Dr. Pestana Knight has more than 40 papers published in peer-reviewed journals related to epilepsy and neurological disorders. Her areas of research interest include epileptic encephalopathy, refractory epilepsies, comorbidities in pediatric epilepsy, epilepsy surgery and pediatric epilepsy outcomes. Dr. Pestana Knight is an enthusiastic teacher. She loves taking care of children with epilepsy and their families, particularly children with refractory seizures. She currently lives in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant, and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus is conducting the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, along with a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, and a Phase 2 biomarker driven proof of concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company is initiating a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005241/en/