 

Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Hold Webcast for Investors Highlighting Data Presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces that it will host a webcast on Monday, December 7 at 6:00PM EST to discuss presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held virtually December 5-8, 2020. The ASH presentations will highlight data from the Fanconi Anemia, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I and the Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency programs.

Following the discussion, Rocket management and key opinion leaders will be available for a brief Q&A session.

To access the live webcast and presentation, please click here. The webcast replay will be available on the Rocket website following the completion of the call.

Investors may listen to the call by dialing (866) 866-1333 from locations in the United States or +1 (404) 260-1421 from outside the United States. Please refer to conference ID number 50038102.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”) is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The company’s platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket’s first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.

