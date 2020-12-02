Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Operating Results

Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $54.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., of $33.1 million, or a loss of $0.35 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income 1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization, integration and business restructuring expenses, legal reserve costs, accelerated debt-related costs and an investment gain, totaled $61.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $36.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020, or $0.39 per diluted share. The 62 percent year-over-year increase in the period is primarily attributed to strong sales execution, improved mix, and the benefit of continued expense discipline during the fiscal 2021 second quarter.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today reported consolidated net sales of $1.55 billion (see attached Sales Summary for further details) in its fiscal second quarter ended October 24, 2020, an increase of 9.5 percent compared to the same period last year. Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation, increased 9.0 percent.

“Patterson’s strong revenue growth and adjusted earnings in the second quarter reflect the resilience of our customers and the focus and dedication of our team as we continue to successfully execute our strategy,” said Mark Walchirk, President and CEO of Patterson Companies. “Despite the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, focused investments in our people, technology and services have enabled us to deepen our partnerships with our customers and continue the sales momentum we are building across our Dental and Animal Health businesses.

“I am incredibly proud of the entire Patterson team and our ongoing efforts to protect employee health and safety while ensuring business continuity and support for our customers. I am confident in our ability to drive long-term value by capitalizing on opportunities as business conditions continue to improve in our end markets, while remaining prepared to address challenges related to the pandemic as the situation evolves.”

Patterson Dental

Reported net sales in our Dental segment for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which represented approximately 41 percent of total company sales, were $631.7 million compared to $564.6 million in the second quarter of last year. Internal sales increased 12.1 percent compared to the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

Patterson Animal Health

Reported net sales in our Animal Health segment for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which comprised approximately 59 percent of the company’s total sales, were $914.2 million compared to $848.2 million in the second quarter of last year. Internal sales for the segment increased 6.9 percent from the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

During the first six months of fiscal 2021, Patterson Companies used $423.0 million of cash from operating activities and collected deferred purchase price receivables of $408.9 million, resulting in a use of cash of $14.1 million, compared to generating $197.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020. Free cash flow1 (see definition below and attached free cash flow table) generated during the first six months of fiscal 2021 is down $203.3 million compared to the first six months of fiscal 2020, primarily due to an increased level of working capital in the period.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Patterson Companies declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. On a year-to-date basis, Patterson has returned $25.0 million in cash dividends to shareholders.

Year-to-Date Results

Consolidated reported net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2021 totaled $2.80 billion, a 1.9 percent year-over-year increase. Internal sales have increased 1.8 percent compared to the first six months of fiscal 2020. Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. was $78.5 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. of $3.1 million, or a net loss of $0.03 per diluted share in last year's period. Adjusted net income1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes deal amortization, integration and business restructuring expenses, legal reserve costs, accelerated debt-related costs and an investment gain, totaled $92.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. of $62.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on business operations, Patterson is not providing fiscal 2021 financial guidance at this time.

1Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures table appearing behind the accompanying financial information is provided to adjust reported GAAP measures, namely operating income (loss), income (loss) before taxes, income tax expense, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., for the impact of deal amortization, integration and business restructuring expenses, legal reserve costs, accelerated debt-related costs and an investment gain, along with the related tax effects of these items.

The term “free cash flow” used in this release is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures plus collection of deferred purchase price receivables.

In addition, the term “internal sales” used in this release represents net sales adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign currency. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that is attributable to fluctuations in currency exchange rates the company uses to convert results for all foreign entities where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The company calculates the impact as the difference between the current period results translated using the current period currency exchange rates and using the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. The company believes the disclosure of net sales changes in constant currency provides useful supplementary information to investors in light of significant fluctuations in currency rates.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures may provide a helpful representation of the company's second-quarter performance and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

Second-Quarter Conference Call and Replay

Patterson Companies’ fiscal 2021 second-quarter earnings conference call will start at 10 a.m. Eastern today. Investors can listen to a live webcast of the conference call at www.pattersoncompanies.com. The conference call will be archived on the Patterson Companies website. A replay of the fiscal 2021 second-quarter conference call can be heard for one week at 800-585-8367 and by providing the Conference ID 1517668 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 24,

2020 October 26,

2019 October 24,

2020 October 26,

2020 Net sales $ 1,553,168 $ 1,418,744 $ 2,799,005 $ 2,747,395 Gross profit 320,368 301,494 574,184 591,548 Operating expenses 246,662 319,640 462,606 593,020 Operating income (loss) 73,706 (18,146 ) 111,578 (1,472 ) Other income (expense): Other income, net 3,223 269 5,257 32,186 Interest expense (6,381 ) (9,046 ) (13,072 ) (17,736 ) Income (loss) before taxes 70,548 (26,923 ) 103,763 12,978 Income tax expense 16,722 6,426 25,735 16,520 Net income (loss) 53,826 (33,349 ) 78,028 (3,542 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (234 ) (220 ) (439 ) (455 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 54,060 $ (33,129 ) $ 78,467 $ (3,087 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.: Basic $ 0.57 $ (0.35 ) $ 0.82 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.56 $ (0.35 ) $ 0.82 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares: Basic 95,518 94,093 95,341 93,944 Diluted 96,415 94,093 96,105 93,944 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.52 $ 0.52

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 24, 2020 April 25, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,481 $ 77,944 Receivables, net 491,687 416,523 Inventory 761,941 812,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 263,149 236,104 Total current assets 1,656,258 1,542,765 Property and equipment, net 298,460 303,725 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 81,171 79,021 Goodwill and identifiable intangibles, net 435,682 452,229 Long-term receivables, net and other 317,453 337,610 Total assets $ 2,789,024 $ 2,715,350 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 690,755 $ 862,093 Other accrued liabilities 239,317 182,099 Operating lease liabilities 31,814 30,706 Borrowings on revolving credit 111,000 - Total current liabilities 1,072,886 1,074,898 Long-term debt 588,329 587,766 Non-current operating lease liabilities 53,796 49,854 Other non-current liabilities 181,286 166,388 Total liabilities 1,896,297 1,878,906 Stockholders' equity 892,727 836,444 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,789,024 $ 2,715,350

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended October 24,

2020 October 26,

2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 78,028 $ (3,542 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 38,881 41,275 Investment gain - (34,334 ) Non-cash employee compensation 16,660 19,302 Non-cash losses (gains) and other, net 5,976 - Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables (505,535 ) (209,100 ) Inventory 58,238 (27,238 ) Accounts payable (179,276 ) 118,301 Accrued liabilities 24,555 102,301 Long term receivables 687 (4,292 ) Other changes from operating activities, net 38,782 (17,326 ) Net cash used in operating activities (423,004 ) (14,653 ) Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (14,370 ) (22,851 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 408,907 212,307 Other investing activities 396 - Net cash provided by investing activities 394,933 189,456 Financing activities: Dividends paid (25,009 ) (50,504 ) Payments on long-term debt - (87,090 ) Draw on revolving credit 111,000 - Other financing activities 631 (4,067 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 86,622 (141,661 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,986 787 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 61,537 33,929 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 77,944 95,646 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 139,481 $ 129,575

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. SALES SUMMARY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) October 24,

2020 October 26,

20191 Total

Sales

Growth Foreign

Exchange

Impact Internal

Sales

Growth Three Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 1,241,586 $ 1,127,481 10.1 % 0.6 % 9.5 % Equipment and software 220,181 205,790 7.0 (0.1 ) 7.1 Value-added services and other 91,401 85,473 6.9 0.1 6.8 Total $ 1,553,168 $ 1,418,744 9.5 % 0.5 % 9.0 % Dental Consumable $ 357,849 $ 304,565 17.5 % (0.2 )% 17.7 % Equipment and software 198,135 188,192 5.3 (0.1 ) 5.4 Value-added services and other 75,764 71,846 5.5 (0.1 ) 5.6 Total $ 631,748 $ 564,603 11.9 % (0.2 )% 12.1 % Animal Health Consumable $ 883,737 $ 822,916 7.4 % 0.9 % 6.5 % Equipment and software 22,046 17,598 25.3 - 25.3 Value-added services and other 8,394 7,674 9.4 2.2 7.2 Total $ 914,177 $ 848,188 7.8 % 0.9 % 6.9 % Corporate Value-added services and other $ 7,243 $ 5,953 21.7 % - % 21.7 % Total $ 7,243 $ 5,953 21.7 % - % 21.7 % Six Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 2,286,567 $ 2,222,665 2.9 % 0.2 % 2.7 % Equipment and software 349,558 348,323 0.4 (0.1 ) 0.5 Value-added services and other 162,880 176,407 (7.7 ) - (7.7 ) Total $ 2,799,005 $ 2,747,395 1.9 % 0.1 % 1.8 % Dental Consumable $ 614,452 $ 608,039 1.1 % (0.1 )% 1.2 % Equipment and software 311,098 313,876 (0.9 ) (0.1 ) (0.8 ) Value-added services and other 136,493 143,824 (5.1 ) (0.1 ) (5.0 ) Total $ 1,062,043 $ 1,065,739 (0.3 )% (0.1 )% (0.2 )% Animal Health Consumable $ 1,672,115 $ 1,614,626 3.6 % 0.2 % 3.4 % Equipment and software 38,460 34,447 11.6 - 11.6 Value-added services and other 15,755 16,654 (5.4 ) 0.7 (6.1 ) Total $ 1,726,330 $ 1,665,727 3.6 % 0.2 % 3.4 % Corporate Value-added services and other $ 10,632 $ 15,929 (33.3 )% - % (33.3 )% Total $ 10,632 $ 15,929 (33.3 )% - % (33.3 )%

1 Certain sales were reclassified between categories to conform to the current period presentation.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 24,

2020 October 26,

2019 October 24,

2020 October 26,

2019 Operating income (loss) Dental $ 72,957 $ 52,632 $ 110,726 $ 86,636 Animal Health 17,591 18,174 34,990 37,798 Corporate (16,842 ) (88,952 ) (34,138 ) (125,906 ) Total $ 73,706 $ (18,146 ) $ 111,578 $ (1,472 )

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended October 24, 2020 GAAP Deal

amortization Integration

and business

restructuring

expenses Legal

reserve

costs Accelerated

debt-related

costs Investment

gain Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 73,706 $ 9,250 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 82,956 Other income (expense), net (3,158 ) - - - - - (3,158 ) Income (loss) before taxes 70,548 9,250 - - - - 79,798 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,722 2,199 - - - - 18,921 Net income (loss) 53,826 7,051 - - - - 60,877 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (234 ) - - - - - (234 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 54,060 $ 7,051 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 61,111 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 0.56 $ 0.07 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.63 Operating income (loss) as a % of sales 4.7 % 5.3 % Effective tax rate 23.7 % 23.7 % For the three months ended October 26, 2019 GAAP Deal

amortization Integration

and business

restructuring

expenses Legal

reserve

costs† Accelerated

debt-related

costs Investment

gain Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ (18,146 ) $ 9,238 $ 3,792 $ 61,300 $ - $ - $ 56,184 Other income (expense), net (8,777 ) - - - 959 - (7,818 ) Income (loss) before taxes (26,923 ) 9,238 3,792 61,300 959 - 48,366 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,426 2,200 948 2,125 240 - 11,939 Net income (loss) (33,349 ) 7,038 2,844 59,175 719 - 36,427 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (220 ) - - - - - (220 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ (33,129 ) $ 7,038 $ 2,844 $ 59,175 $ 719 $ - $ 36,647 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ (0.35 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.62 $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.39 Operating income (loss) as a % of sales (1.3 )% 4.0 % Effective tax rate (23.9 )% 24.7 %

† Includes costs and expenses incurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 of $58,300 related to the then-probable settlement of litigation with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia and $3,000 related to other legal proceedings. * May not sum due to rounding

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the six months ended October 24, 2020 GAAP Deal

amortization Integration

and business

restructuring

expenses Legal

reserve

costs Accelerated

debt-related

costs Investment

gain Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 111,578 $ 18,503 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 130,081 Other income (expense), net (7,815 ) - - - - - (7,815 ) Income (loss) before taxes 103,763 18,503 - - - - 122,266 Income tax expense (benefit) 25,735 4,400 - - - - 30,135 Net income (loss) 78,028 14,103 - - - - 92,131 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (439 ) - - - - - (439 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 78,467 $ 14,103 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 92,570 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 0.82 $ 0.15 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.96 Operating income (loss) as a % of sales 4.0 % 4.6 % Effective tax rate 24.8 % 24.6 % For the six months ended October 26, 2019 GAAP Deal

amortization Integration

and business

restructuring

expenses Legal

reserve

costs‡ Accelerated

debt-related

costs Investment

gain Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ (1,472 ) $ 18,491 $ 5,747 $ 78,966 $ - $ - $ 101,732 Other income (expense), net 14,450 - - - 959 (34,334 ) (18,925 ) Income (loss) before taxes 12,978 18,491 5,747 78,966 959 (34,334 ) 82,807 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,520 4,401 1,442 6,541 240 (7,884 ) 21,260 Net income (loss) (3,542 ) 14,090 4,305 72,425 719 (26,450 ) 61,547 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (455 ) - - - - - (455 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ (3,087 ) $ 14,090 $ 4,305 $ 72,425 $ 719 $ (26,450 ) $ 62,002 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ (0.03 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.05 $ 0.76 $ 0.01 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.65 Operating income (loss) as a % of sales (0.1 )% 3.7 % Effective tax rate 127.3 % 25.7 %

‡ Includes costs and expenses incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 of $17,666 related to the settlement of litigation with SourceOne Dental, Inc., costs and expenses incurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 of $58,300 related to the then-probable settlement of litigation with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia and $3,000 related to other legal proceedings. * May not sum due to rounding

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended October 24, 2020 October 26, 2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ (423,004 ) $ (14,653 ) Additions to property and equipment (14,370 ) (22,851 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 408,907 212,307 Free cash flow $ (28,467 ) $ 174,803

