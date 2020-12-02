Greenwich LifeSciences to Present at the Annual LD Micro Main Event

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, will present and then participate in a live Q&A session by a panel of investors. The presentation will be held at 1:20 pm EST on December 15, 2020, and will highlight the Company’s recently published GP2 data and its plans to commence a Phase III clinical trial. The corporate presentation is currently available on the investor section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.greenwichlifesciences.com/

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that it will be presenting at the Annual LD Micro Main Event to be held virtually from December 14-15, 2020.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is the host of the most influential conferences in the small-cap world. LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD has access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://ve.mysequire.com/

About Breast Cancer and HER2/neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 266,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in 2018. HER2/neu (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.

About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/neu protein. In a randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/neu 3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months (p = 0.0338). Of the 138 patients that have been treated with GP2 to date over 4 clinical trials, GP2 treatment was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were observed related to GP2 immunotherapy. Greenwich LifeSciences is planning to commence a Phase III clinical trial using a similar treatment regime as the Phase IIb clinical trial. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the company’s website: www.greenwichlifesciences.com

