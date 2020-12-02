 

Molecular Data Inc. Announces Changes of Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that the Company has appointed Mr. Steven Foo as the new chief financial officer, effective December 1, 2020. Mr. Zhaohong Li has tendered his resignation as chief financial officer, for personal reasons.

“We greatly appreciate the contributions that Zhaohong has made during his tenure with the Company, leading our IPO, and building a public company finance team. We respect Zhaohong’s decision and wish him the very best in his future pursuits,” said Dr. Dongliang Chang, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“Steven has an extensive finance background, and operating experience in key international markets. Coupled with his analyst and asset management background and his strategic transaction expertise, I believe Steven will help Molecular Data accelerate in its next phase of growth,” Dr. Chang added.

Mr. Foo brings over 24 years of investment, financing experience as well as financial management and restructuring work experience in Asia. Previously, Mr. Foo served as a member of the board of directors and chief financial officer of SOS Health Rescue Services. Prior to that, Mr. Foo served as a member of the board of directors and chief financial officer of Hebron Technology. Mr. Foo is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and Certified Public Accountant (CPA). In addition to his experience in securities laws and regulations compliance, Mr. Foo has extensive leadership experience in strategy, financial management and capital markets.

About Molecular Data Inc.

Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company’s e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data WeChat account, Chemical Community APP and other ancillary platforms.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Molecular Data Inc.
Eva Ma
Tel: +86-21-6495-6998*8130
E-mail: investor@molbase.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: molbase@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: molbase@tpg-ir.com 


Molecular Data (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Molecular Data Inc. Announces Changes of Chief Financial Officer SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that the Company has appointed Mr. Steven …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...