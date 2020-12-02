 

FLYHT Announces Leadership Changes to Accelerate SaaS Growth Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 13:04  |  61   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announced today that it named new leaders as part of the Company’s continued strategy to drive greater growth in SaaS with the deployment of its Actionable Intelligence platform. The Company also announced that Matieu Plamondon, Chief Operating Officer, is leaving to start a new chapter of his career.

This fall FLYHT introduced the Actionable Intelligence suite of SaaS applications designed to provide real-time insights to help the global commercial aviation industry operate more efficiently and profitably as it recovers from the global pandemic and beyond. This solution set leverages the Company's proven history of collecting, analyzing and reporting aircraft operational data in real-time. FLYHT has been executing on this plan throughout the pandemic with our launch customers.

“I’ve never been more excited about our current and future position within the aviation and software industries,” said Interim CEO Bill Tempany. “We have the right strategy, the right technology, and of course the right talent and partners in order to deliver measurable savings to airlines around the world.”

FLYHT announced the following changes to the executive leadership team:

  • Derek Graham, current Chief Technology Officer, will become VP of Business Development to focus on nurturing strategic partnerships with other suppliers of specialty products and services to the aviation industry. Graham brings significant experience in product development through collaboration which will be instrumental as FLYHT continues to bolster the Actionable Intelligence offering with integration to other sources of critical ground and airport data. “The silver lining of the pandemic is that it is creating new opportunities for collaboration that will increase the value of our organic offerings,” said Derek. “Innovation will be key to post-pandemic growth opportunities.”
  • Darrel Deane, a key member contributing to the Company’s success since 2012 as an architect of its innovative technology, has been promoted to VP Solutions. In his expanded role, Deane will sharpen the Company’s focus of resources on its SaaS offerings and transform the legacy applications to Actionable Intelligence. “Our team has a great balance of airline subject matter experts, product management, and superb technical knowledge. Applying this expertise together with IoT and cloud technologies will ensure our customers unlock previously untapped value in their operations. Our launch AI technology partners will soon be rewarded with the first of many value driven releases that will result in improved profitability across their operations,” said Darrel. “I’m excited to take on a new leadership role in this journey.”
  • Matieu Plamondon leaves FLYHT after six years of increasing operational responsibility, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. During his time at FLYHT, Plamondon fostered a collaborative working environment and developed a deep and strong bench of operational talent. “We have a very strong management team that will ensure the seamless day to day operation of the business and the team is well equipped to support the exciting new direction of the company,” said Matieu. “While leaving a company is never easy, the current strength of the organization helped me make this difficult decision. FLYHT is well positioned to help airlines turn things around post COVID with Actionable Intelligence.” Matieu’s departure will be effective December 31, 2020.
    Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FLYHT Announces Leadership Changes to Accelerate SaaS Growth Strategy CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announced today that it named new leaders as part of the Company’s continued strategy to drive greater growth …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...