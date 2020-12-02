FLYHT Announces Leadership Changes to Accelerate SaaS Growth Strategy

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announced today that it named new leaders as part of the Company’s continued strategy to drive greater growth in SaaS with the deployment of its Actionable Intelligence platform. The Company also announced that Matieu Plamondon, Chief Operating Officer, is leaving to start a new chapter of his career.



This fall FLYHT introduced the Actionable Intelligence suite of SaaS applications designed to provide real-time insights to help the global commercial aviation industry operate more efficiently and profitably as it recovers from the global pandemic and beyond. This solution set leverages the Company's proven history of collecting, analyzing and reporting aircraft operational data in real-time. FLYHT has been executing on this plan throughout the pandemic with our launch customers.