Medicenna Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on MDNA55 for the Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme

The call will feature presentations by KOLs who will provide an overview on the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in rGBM, including Dr. David Reardon, MD, Harvard Medical School; Dr. John Sampson, Duke School of Medicine; Dr. Ruthie Davi, Acorn AI; and Dr. Amy McKee, Parexel. Drs. Reardon, Sampson, Davi and McKee will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call.

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on MDNA55 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM) on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET.

MDNA55 is an Empowered Superkine developed as a therapeutic for rGBM. Medicenna's current plans to facilitate MDNA55’s advancement down the regulatory pathway will be discussed on the call following the KOL presentations.

To register for the call, please click here.

About the KOLs

David A. Reardon, MD, is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and currently serves as Clinical Director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He previously served as the Associate Deputy Director of the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Medical Center for eleven years. He completed his residency at John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, USA and was awarded a fellowship at the University of Michigan. Dr. Reardon is an active researcher with special interests in the design and implementation of clinical trials for neuro-oncology and the preclinical evaluation of promising therapeutics for central nervous system tumors. His work includes using innovative clinical therapeutic agents to improve outcomes for patients with brain and spinal tumors, with a particular focus on immunotherapeutics. He has also led investigations of molecular-targeting agents, anti-angiogenic reagents, cytotoxins and other biologically-based therapies. Dr. Reardon has published over 290 peer-reviewed manuscripts. He received the R. Wayne Rundles Award for Excellence in Cancer Research as well as the Award for Excellence in Adult Clinical Research by the Society for Neuro-Oncology in 2015 and 2016. He also served as the tenth president of the Society for Neuro-Oncology from 2013-2015.