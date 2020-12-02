 

uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in December

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 13:05  |  45   |   |   

LEXINGTON, Mass and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:

• Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference, December 1 - 3, 2020

  • A fireside chat with Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research & development, will take place today, December 2, 2020 from 8:25 – 8:45 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

  • Members of uniQure’s management team including Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research & development, and Maria Cantor, chief communications officer, with Chiara Russo, associate director of investor relations and communications, also will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

• American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, December 5 - 8, 2020

  • Dr. Steven Pipe, M.D., professor of pediatrics and pathology and pediatric medical director of the hemophilia and coagulation disorders program at the University of Michigan, will present clinical data from the HOPE-B pivotal trail of etranacogene dezaparvovec in hemophilia B as part of the ASH Late-Breaking Oral Presentations on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. ET.

  • Following the late-breaking oral presentation, uniQure management and Dr. Pipe will host an investor webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the pivotal top-line HOPE-B data presented at ASH. The live webcast along with slides can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

• 2nd Annual Gene Therapy Conference for Neurological Disorders, December 8-10, 2020

  • Lisa Spronck, ERT, a scientist in non-clinical development, will present “First-in-Human AAV Gene Therapy for Huntington’s Disease from Pre-Clinical to the Clinic” on Thursday, December 10 at 8:55 a.m. ET.

• Lega Italiana Ricerca Huntington Annual Conference, December 12, 2020

  • David Cooper, M.D., vice president of clinical research CNS, will present “Updates on HD-GeneTRX-1: A Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of CNS-administered Gene Therapy (AMT-130) for Early-Stage HD” on Saturday, December 12 at 11:40 a.m. CET.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS:       FOR MEDIA:
         
Maria E. Cantor   Chiara Russo    Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536   Direct: 617-306-9137   Direct:  339-970-7558
m.cantor@uniQure.com   c.russo@uniQure.com    t.malone@uniQure.com 


Disclaimer

