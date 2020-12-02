Enterprise Singapore: Singapore Fintech Festival and the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology to feature world's first 24-hour hybrid digital and physical event

 

Singapore Fintech Festival and the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology to feature world's first 24-hour hybrid digital and physical event

Singapore Fintech Festival and the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology to feature world's first 24-hour hybrid digital and physical event

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 December 2020 - The Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) and the Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SWITCH), the world's first week-long round-the-clock, hybrid digital and physical event, will run from 7 to 11 December 2020. Organised by Monetary Authority of Singapore and Enterprise Singapore, the event will feature a unique hybrid format that combines a 24-hour online event platform with global satellite events around the world.

SFF x SWITCH 2020 will feature a digital city that will allow participants access to over 650 speakers from the global innovation and tech community, 150 content partners, 200 sessions to engage participants and more than 900 exhibitors on the Digital Singapore platform. Participants can access live content broadcasts running round-the-clock and on-demand sessions. Established speakers participating at SWITCH include:

  • Dr Chi Youngcho, President and CIO, Hyundai Motor Group
  • Timothy Draper, Founding Partner, Draper Associates
  • Henry Ma, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, WeBank
  • Professor H.S. Philip Wong, Willard R. and Inez Kerr Bell Professor in the School of Engineering, Stanford University
  • Albert, Co-Founder, Traveloka
  • Ye Gang, Group Chief Operating Officer, Sea Ltd

The SWITCH Global Channel, curated by SWITCH's global innovation partners allows participants access to market knowledge, opportunities, insights and tips on business culture from over 42 cities in 31 countries across Africa, Asia (China, India and Southeast Asia), Europe, Middle East, North America and Northeast Asia & Oceania.

