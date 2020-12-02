 

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Grant H. Hill to Join Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”) today announced that Grant H. Hill has joined its Board of Directors, effective November 30. Grant H. Hill’s appointment to the Company’s Board of Directors fills a newly created vacancy on the Board following the Board’s decision to increase its size from eight to nine directors.

Mr. Hill is an owner and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club. Mr. Hill has invested in and developed more than $200 million of commercial real estate through Hill Ventures, Inc. He is the co-founder and a member of the investment committee of Penta Mezzanine Fund, a private investment firm that provides customized growth capital solutions to profitable, lower-middle-market companies nationwide.

He is an independent member of the Board of Governors of the NCAA, a member of the Board of Directors and Secretary of the NBA Retired Players Association and a member of the Board of Governors for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, amongst other professional and extensive community and not-for-profit involvements. He earned a B.A. in History from Duke University. Mr. Hill is one of the greatest college and professional basketball players of all time, and an Olympic gold medal winner.

“Grant’s leadership and team skills, experience in branding, and entrepreneurial successes will add value to our Board and assist the brand development of our Observatory business,” said Anthony E. Malkin, Empire State Realty Trust’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Board refreshment over the last 24 months has added digital commerce and real estate investment expertise, and we are fortunate to welcome Grant and his valuable experience and insight to our Board of Directors.”

"I am delighted to join Empire State Realty Trust’s Board of Directors and such an accomplished leadership team,” said Mr. Hill. “Empire State Realty Trust is an innovative company that has me excited to work with this exceptional Board to help influence its future."

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” ESRT is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability, and is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types, focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address a COVID-19 environment now and broader health and safety-related issues into the future.

ESRT has earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition, and score of 88, in the 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, an achievement that places ESRT in the top 20% of all respondents. GRESB is recognized globally as a rigorous standard widely recognized as one of the best measures of sustainability performance of real estate companies and funds.

The Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Grant H. Hill to Join Board of Directors Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”) today announced that Grant H. Hill has joined its Board of Directors, effective November 30. Grant H. Hill’s appointment to the Company’s Board of Directors fills a newly created vacancy …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Empire State Realty Trust erreicht GRESB 5-Sterne-Rating im ersten Jahr der Teilnahme
24.11.20
Empire State Realty Trust Achieves GRESB 5 Star Rating in First Year of Participation
19.11.20
Besuchen Sie in dieser Ferienzeit das Observatorium des Empire State Building
18.11.20
Visit The Empire State Building Observatory This Holiday Season
13.11.20
Empire State Building und iHeart Radio präsentieren Carrie Underwoods Weihnachtsalbum „My Gift" für die diesjährige Weihnachts-Lightshow
12.11.20
Empire State Realty Trust Completes $180 Million Mortgage Financing