First Patient Dosed in Appili Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Avigan Tablets (Favipiravir) for the Treatment of COVID-19 in the United States
Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on anti-infective drug development, announced today that investigators have dosed the first participant in its Phase 3 trial (referred to as the “PRESECO” clinical trial) evaluating oral Avigan tablets (favipiravir) for the treatment of COVID-19. Appili has engaged PRA Health Sciences as a clinical research organization (CRO) to administer the trial at 47 outpatient sites. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll approximately 826 participants. This study is the second Appili-sponsored COVID-19 clinical trial that has initiated dosing this quarter. Appili expects to report early data from the PRESECO study in the first half of 2021. Appili is initially focusing the trial in the United States but may expand the program to other areas of the world affected by COVID-19.
“Dosing the first participants in our first Phase 3 trial is a significant milestone as we work to stem the tide of this coronavirus,” said Dr. Yoav Golan, Chief Medical Officer, Appili Therapeutics. “Early intervention with patients before they develop severe COVID-19 and require hospitalization remains a significant unmet need in the COVID-19 treatment landscape. As is the case with influenza, we believe that even with effective vaccines, oral antivirals will play a critical role in treating COVID-19 and preventing its progression. Avigan’s pill format and shelf-life stability make it particularly well-suited for this endeavor and we look forward to gathering the necessary data to determine Avigan’s utility for these patients.”
Appili’s COVID-19 Clinical Program
Appili is sponsoring three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies to determine the safety and effectiveness of Avigan tablets in outpatients in multiple COVID-19 indications:
- The Phase 3 PRESECO (Preventing Severe COVID Disease) study aims to determine the efficacy of Avigan as a treatment for COVID-19 in patients with a positive COVID-19 test and mild-to-moderate symptoms, with the goal of alleviating symptoms and preventing disease progression before the infection requires hospitalizations or other intensive interventions;
- The Phase 3 PEPCO (Post Exposure Prophylaxis for COVID-19) study is evaluating Avigan in preventing the development of COVID-19 when given to asymptomatic individuals who have had direct exposure (within 72 hours) to an infected person; and
- The Phase 2 CONTROL study is evaluating the use of Avigan to control outbreaks of COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care facilities, where the burden of severe disease and death is unusually high.
“We are fully committed to obtaining robust clinical data that demonstrates how Avigan may best fit into the full spectrum of a global pandemic response by addressing significant unmet needs,” said Dr. Armand Balboni, Chief Executive Officer, Appili Therapeutics. “Providing early access to antiviral therapy is the cornerstone of our clinical strategy. Working with regulatory agencies and our partners, we have chosen to pursue a multi-pronged clinical trial approach, with triggers for treatment that include either a positive COVID diagnosis or known recent exposure to a COVID-19 case. Our target patient population includes those in the outpatient setting most vulnerable to the devastating effects of advanced COVID-19 infections, including those over 50, with significant co-morbidities, and front-line workers.”
