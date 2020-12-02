 

Veritone Adds New Capabilities to Its AI-Enabled Campaign Analytics and Attribution Applications

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced significant enhancements to its campaign analytics and attribution applications, Veritone Discovery and Veritone Attribute, benefiting both existing and new broadcast customers. The aiWARE applications currently power nearly 1,500 stations globally with seamless metadata automation, content tracking and enterprise-level advertising attribution, enabling advanced media search, enhanced workflows and advanced campaign measurement.

New capabilities to Veritone Discovery and Attribute further expand advanced media search functionalities, advertising performance reporting and visualization, arming broadcasters with new tools to help drive revenue. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are excited to share our latest additions to our key AI-powered applications with our existing customer base as well as new customers and partners,” said Ryan Steelberg, President of Veritone. “Our already comprehensive campaign search and analytics applications keep evolving as we work closely with our customers to continuously identify opportunities to help automate their processes. Further, we’re improving the interface to make it easier and more intuitive to deliver actionable intelligence that helps drive ad revenue and advertiser satisfaction.”

Veritone Discovery, an AI-powered campaign search and analysis application, is designed to provide in-depth visibility into content performance, including advertisements. Veritone has recently updated the tool to include several new enhancements, including:

  • Earned Media Monitoring via a new watchlist mode that programmatically identifies and differentiates scheduled campaign spots from sponsorships and in-content mentions. This enables broadcasters to easily track and take credit for the added value they deliver in campaigns.
  • Expanded Nielsen Data enabling subscribing stations to use the most current monthly currency and the ability to select which currency/books to quantify campaign performance against.
  • New Reporting Customization that allows for campaign results to be distinctively classified and summarized based on campaign components (earned media, paid v. bonus, etc.). These custom labels are now applied to updated analytics charts and graphs for improved insights.
  • Updated and Improved AI Models that provide for increased accuracy and precision of key words and phrases, as well as expanded support for foreign languages.

“Over the past three years, using Discovery has proven to be a game changer for our radio business,” said Paul Blake, vice president and director of sales at Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. “We originally selected Veritone for its innovation, agility and collaboration. The team is incessantly dedicated to evolving their applications to benefit all of our customers, which is incredibly valuable.”

