Wipro to Deliver Agile Customer Engineering Services to Verifone Inc

Wipro will develop new features, capabilities and interfaces for Verifone’s Cloud Services offerings, enabling seamless and flexible transaction processing for the company. Leveraging its global engineering support team, Wipro will accelerate time-to-market for Verifone assisting it to transform its customer partnerships.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has won a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings.

“Buying patterns have been disrupted by the pandemic and the payment industry is undergoing an overhaul, accelerated by the cashless economy and contactless payments. We look forward to supporting Verifone navigate this upward trend and bring enhanced value through our deep expertise in Cloud Engineering offerings,” said Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Engineering and R&D Services, Wipro Limited.

“Verifone’s full suite of best-in-class hardware, software and service solutions is revolutionizing the checkout experience globally,” said Bruce Gureck, Executive Vice President, Global Product and Engineering, Verifone. “Wipro services will complement our in-house talent, tools and expertise to ensure we remain the most trusted, secure and innovative payments company, particularly in terms of providing a flexible, all-encompassing omnichannel commerce solution.”

