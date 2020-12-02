 

NexTech AR Launches New Artificial Intelligence Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 13:30  |  65   |   |   
  • NexTech is expanding its technology stack by launching a new AI division
  • The Company is establishing a transformative internship program with AI students at Northeastern University and others
  • The global AI market revenues are expected to surpass $300 billion in 2024, creating a new substantial market opportunity for NexTech

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for virtual and hybrid eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced the creation of its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) division. Through a dedicated initial team of three AI experts focused on enhancing NexTech’s AI capabilities, the company aims to gain a competitive edge and create new portfolio offerings to complement its AR; streamlining operations for clients while tapping into a market that is expected to surpass $300 billion in revenues by 2024.

NexTech’s Mirjana Prpa, AR Product Manager, and the new head of the AI division, will drive efforts to identify, develop and deploy AI capabilities within the Company’s existing AR technology and virtual experience portfolio. She will lead a growing team that will include new AI experts and a substantial number of interns. The NexTech AI program plans to create automation within the AR content creation space in order to build a self-service AR platform that easily works for everyone, turning everyone into AR creators. The AI program will give back to students while also tapping into their untapped potential and insight by developing an internship program, starting with computer science students at the nearby Northeastern University in Vancouver.

The internships offered by NexTech’s AI division will provide students with a unique hands-on learning experience that equips them with the tools they need to establish their careers in AI and AR. NexTech aims to create a mutually beneficial experience where students will be able to grow with the company by working on various AI-focused projects. In addition, NexTech is committed to creating long-term opportunities that will allow students to work closely with the NexTech team in real-world AI applications.

Seite 1 von 3


NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NexTech AR Launches New Artificial Intelligence Division NexTech is expanding its technology stack by launching a new AI division The Company is establishing a transformative internship program with AI students at Northeastern University and othersThe global AI market revenues are expected to surpass $300 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
NexTech AR Announces Major Expansion into Southeast Asia, Signing Multiple Strategic Reseller and Partner Agreements
30.11.20
Event Hustler Show Taps NexTech AR Leadership for December 2 Podcast on the Role of Augmented Reality in Creating Virtual and Hybrid Events
25.11.20
NexTech AR Subsidiary, Map Dynamics, Hosts Houston Ballet’s 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market
23.11.20
NexTech AR Acquires Self-Service Event Software Platform: Map Dynamics
18.11.20
NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg to Present on Proactive Investors Livestream, November 19, 2020
16.11.20
NexTech AR President Paul Duffy to Deliver Presentation on Leveraging AR for Virtual Events at techsytalk Global
12.11.20
NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
11.11.20
Canadian Electricity Association Chooses NexTech AR’s InfernoAR Platform to Host 2020 Virtual Powering Partnerships Summit
10.11.20
NexTech AR and Coex, Seoul’s Largest Convention and Exhibition Center Enter Strategic Partnership to Bring Hybrid Virtual Events to Korea
06.11.20
NexTech Hires Felix Ritscher as Head of IT and Security

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
71
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?