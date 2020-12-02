NexTech AR Launches New Artificial Intelligence Division

NexTech is expanding its technology stack by launching a new AI division

The Company is establishing a transformative internship program with AI students at Northeastern University and others

The global AI market revenues are expected to surpass $300 billion in 2024, creating a new substantial market opportunity for NexTech



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for virtual and hybrid eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced the creation of its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) division. Through a dedicated initial team of three AI experts focused on enhancing NexTech’s AI capabilities, the company aims to gain a competitive edge and create new portfolio offerings to complement its AR; streamlining operations for clients while tapping into a market that is expected to surpass $300 billion in revenues by 2024.

NexTech’s Mirjana Prpa, AR Product Manager, and the new head of the AI division, will drive efforts to identify, develop and deploy AI capabilities within the Company’s existing AR technology and virtual experience portfolio. She will lead a growing team that will include new AI experts and a substantial number of interns. The NexTech AI program plans to create automation within the AR content creation space in order to build a self-service AR platform that easily works for everyone, turning everyone into AR creators. The AI program will give back to students while also tapping into their untapped potential and insight by developing an internship program, starting with computer science students at the nearby Northeastern University in Vancouver.

The internships offered by NexTech’s AI division will provide students with a unique hands-on learning experience that equips them with the tools they need to establish their careers in AI and AR. NexTech aims to create a mutually beneficial experience where students will be able to grow with the company by working on various AI-focused projects. In addition, NexTech is committed to creating long-term opportunities that will allow students to work closely with the NexTech team in real-world AI applications.