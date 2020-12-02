Acreage Announces Construction-Financing Loan

The loan provides for a principal amount of approximately $12 million at an annual interest rate of 16% over a term of 18 months. The proceeds will be used to fully build out the existing 80,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility. Construction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, and will increase Acreage’s capabilities to sell more of its own product through its dispensaries as well as through wholesale channels; The Company expects such an increase in its capabilities to lead to improved financial performance in the state. The Illinois facility will produce dried flower and oil extract products as well as THC-infused beverages utilizing intellectual property licensed from Canopy Growth Corporation. As previously announced, Acreage anticipates launching Canopy Growth’s select, sessionable THC beverage formulations in Illinois and California in the summer of 2021.

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the “Company”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF) today announced it has entered into a construction financing loan with The Pelorus Fund, a cannabis-focused real estate investment trust, which will be used to complete the expansion of its Illinois cultivation and processing facility, which is expected to close on or about December 3 rd , 2020.

ABOUT ACREAGE

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning Botanist brand, the highly recognizable Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent edibles brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. More information is available at www.acreageholdings.com.

On June 27, 2019, Acreage implemented an arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations ‎Act (British Columbia) with Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth”), which was subsequently amended on September 23, 2020 (the “Amended Arrangement”)‎. Pursuant to the Amended Arrangement, ‎upon ‎the occurrence (or waiver by Canopy Growth) of changes in federal laws in the United States to permit the general cultivation, distribution and possession of marijuana (as defined in the relevant legislation) or to remove the regulation of such activities from the federal laws of the United States (the “Triggering Event”), Canopy Growth will, subject to the ‎satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, acquire ‎all of the issued and outstanding Class E subordinate voting shares (the “Fixed Shares”) on the basis of 0.3048 of a Canopy Growth share per ‎Fixed Share (following the automatic conversion of the Class F multiple voting shares and subject to adjustment ‎in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement entered into between Acreage and Canopy Growth on April 18, 2019, as amended on May 15, 2019 and on September 23, 2020.