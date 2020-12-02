BlackRock Rebrands Three Alpha-Seeking Actively Managed ETFs To Help Investors Better Navigate Fund Offerings
BlackRock’s commitment to helping clients build better financial futures is underscored today in the renaming of three alpha-seeking, actively managed exchange traded funds (ETFs). Previously branded iShares, the BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR); BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR); and BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH), now carry the BlackRock brand to reflect the firm’s premier active management investment platform. There will be no impact to the funds’ investment objectives, tickers, CUSIPs, total expense ratios or share prices.
Going forward, new alpha-seeking active ETFs will be BlackRock branded and new index-based ETFs will be iShares branded. These changes demonstrate the firm’s commitment to help clients better navigate its product offerings and the breadth of BlackRock’s investment platform.
“Alongside BlackRock’s proud tradition of active management, iShares has served as the beacon of index investing innovation and revolutionized exchanged traded products for over two decades,” said Armando Senra, Head of iShares Americas, BlackRock. “With more than 900 ETPs globally, differentiating our alpha-seeking and index-based offerings with clearly delineated branding is an important step in delivering transparency to our clients. We are committed to launching new active strategies when we believe the exposures will add value for clients and have clear alpha potential.
BlackRock’s suite of alpha-seeking actively managed ETFs is presently comprised of seven funds, representing more than $9.8 billion1. In October 2020, BlackRock expanded its Megatrends suite by introducing three alpha-seeking ETFs actively managed by experienced portfolio managers from BlackRock’s Fundamental Active Equity franchise. The funds are designed to provide unique exposure to the structural shifts influencing the future of the global economy.
BlackRock Rebrands Three Alpha-Seeking Actively Managed ETFs:
|
Original Fund Name
|
Updated Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Portfolio Manager
|
iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF
|
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
|
Cboe BZX:NEAR
|
Scott MacLellan
|
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
|
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
0 Kommentare