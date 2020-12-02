BlackRock Rebrands Three Alpha-Seeking Actively Managed ETFs To Help Investors Better Navigate Fund Offerings

BlackRock’s commitment to helping clients build better financial futures is underscored today in the renaming of three alpha-seeking, actively managed exchange traded funds (ETFs). Previously branded iShares, the BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR); BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR); and BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH), now carry the BlackRock brand to reflect the firm’s premier active management investment platform. There will be no impact to the funds’ investment objectives, tickers, CUSIPs, total expense ratios or share prices.

Going forward, new alpha-seeking active ETFs will be BlackRock branded and new index-based ETFs will be iShares branded. These changes demonstrate the firm’s commitment to help clients better navigate its product offerings and the breadth of BlackRock’s investment platform.