Orphazyme establishes U.S. headquarters in Chicago as the company prepares for commercialization

·Global executive team expanding to support growth plans with three U.S.-based leaders

Copenhagen, Denmark, Chicago, Illinois, USA, December 2, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announced it has established its U.S. headquarters in Chicago.

Orphazyme already has recruited more than 30 U.S. employees and recently named three U.S.-based leaders to its global executive team. Molly Painter, U.S. President, is heading the launch and commercial operations in the critical market. Terri Stevens is Chief Business Officer, responsible for global strategy, corporate development, and business development & licensing. Molly Carey Poarch has joined as Global and U.S. Head of Corporate Communications.

“We have established a U.S. headquarters in Chicago to allow us to more closely engage with our partners and community members as we work together to pursue innovation for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases based on our pioneering science,” said Kim Stratton, Chief Executive Officer. “Our U.S. growth will be fueled by the team of industry experts we have been assembling. We are excited to add three key U.S.-based leaders to our corporate executive team as we expand to support our ambition of serving rare disease communities around the world.”