Kolab Project Launches Ice Cream Cake Dried Flower with Safari Flower Co., a New Premium Craft Grower Collaboration

A cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 strains, Kolab Project X Safari Flower Co. Ice Cream Cake is a high-THC Indica strain (between 20-24%), with dominant terpenes of Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene and Linalool. Ice Cream Cake comes in 3.5-gram units and is now available in Alberta, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and will be available in Saskatchewan in coming weeks.

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kolab Project, in collaboration with craft cultivator Safari Flower Co., today announces the launch of Ice Cream Cake dried flower for premium cannabis consumers. Ice Cream Cake is the latest craft-grower collaboration from Kolab Project, a consumer brand owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV – XLY) (“ Auxly ”) dedicated to providing a carefully curated selection of cannabis products while championing arts, culture and design.

“Kolab Project collaborations are a unique offering for both the consumer and the grower – premium, small-batch cannabis at competitive pricing that provides a platform for small-scale growers to showcase their craft to cannabis lovers across Canada,” said Brad Canario, Brand Director, Kolab Project. “Our first collaboration, Kolab Project x Lotus Cannabis Co. Kalifornia dried flower, has been extremely well received and we’re excited to offer Ice Cream Cake as our next collaboration – Kolab consumers are sure to love it.”

Added Jennifer Maccarone, CEO, Safari Flower Co.: “We’ve had outstanding interest and demand for our product and the luxury to partner with Auxly, who are pioneers in the space, with national distribution and a portfolio of established brands that truly resonate with Safari.”

Kolab Project x Safari Flower Co. Ice Cream Cake dried flower is cultivated by Safari Flower Co., a premium craft grower operating in Ontario’s lush Niagara Region. Safari carefully selects its cultivars and meticulously tends to each plant to get the most complete expression of the Ice Cream Cake’s strain characteristics. Ice Cream Cake is cultivated in small batches and the buds are hand-harvested and hand-trimmed to present the strain’s distinctive visual texture, flavour and aroma. Light green with purple colourization and prominent trichome crystals, Ice Cream Cake offers a unique aroma and creamy flavour profile — a sweet, almost-vanilla taste combined with a powerful diesel and peppery citrus finish.