KemPharm Participates in KP415 Late-Cycle Communication Meeting with FDA
CELEBRATION, Fla., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (OTCQB: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today
announced that the Company participated in a late-cycle communication meeting on December 1, 2020, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA, or the Agency) regarding the ongoing review of
the New Drug Application (NDA) for KP415, KemPharm’s investigational product candidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In the meeting, the FDA did not raise
any substantive issues related to KP415’s safety and efficacy at this point in their review of the KP415 NDA. In addition, the FDA re-affirmed the PDUFA date for the KP415 NDA is March 2,
2021.
KP415 is KemPharm’s investigational product candidate for the treatment of ADHD. KP415 consists of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), co-formulated with immediate-release d-MPH. KP415 is designed to address unmet needs with the most widely-prescribed methylphenidate ADHD treatments, including earlier onset of action and longer duration of therapy, while avoiding unnecessary spikes in d-MPH concentrations that may be associated with adverse events.
“The late-cycle review meeting with the FDA continued a series of productive meetings with the Agency, and sets the stage for the next phase of the NDA review process, including the potential for confidential discussions of the KP415 product label,” said Travis Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm. “With approximately three months until the KP415 PDUFA date, we remain optimistic about the potential outcome and, accordingly, have been working closely with Corium to plan for the potential commercialization of KP415, if approved. This topic will be a primary focus for this morning’s ‘KP415 Market Opportunity and Commercialization Strategy’ webcast.”
|Event:
|KP415 Market Opportunity and Commercialization Strategy
|Date:
|Wednesday, December 2, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM (ET)
|Live Webcast:
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wpaovm9r
|Format:
|Audio webcast with slide presentation
About KemPharm:
0 Kommentare