 

Less than One-Third of Wealth Managers in North America are Scaling AI Across Their Businesses, Accenture Report Finds

While six in seven North American wealth managers (84%) believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will transform their industry in the next five years, less than one-third (28%) are already scaling it today across their businesses, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

The report, titled “From Experimental to Exponential – AI: Built to Scale in Wealth Management,” is based on a recent survey of 100 technology and business C-level executives at wealth management firms in the U.S. and Canada. It notes that instead of scaling AI, seven in ten (72%) are focused on either experimenting with the technology through siloed proof of concepts or deploying it across targeted business groups. In addition, six in seven respondents (85%) believe that the promise of AI within wealth management is currently more hype than reality.

However, wealth managers are willing to embrace AI, as four in five (79%) said they are eager to adopt AI tools that deliver improved efficiencies and enhancements. This comes against the backdrop of COVID-19, which has increased wealth customers’ demands for highly digitized experiences, as well as ongoing fee pressure and increased competition from investment banks, which seek wealth management’s more-stable returns.

The report suggests that respondents may be underestimating the long-term value of applying AI to transform the wealth management customer experience. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents believe AI can create the most long-term value in the middle office (including investment management) or operations, whereas only 35% believe it’s in improving the client experience and engagement.

“The findings suggest that although wealth managers are eager to embrace AI, they largely haven’t been able to move beyond experimentation toward widespread organizational application at scale,” said Scott Reddel, who leads Accenture’s wealth management practice in North America. “They also appear to underestimate the long-term value of AI, coupled with data and analytics, to reinvent the client experience and empower advisors to have more personalized client conversations and sell the right products at the right moments in their clients’ lives.”

