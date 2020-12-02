 

Independent Study Finds Significant Benefits Provided by NanoVibronix’s UroShield Device

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 13:54  |  56   |   |   

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield, PainShield and WoundShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced positive findings from an independent evaluation of its UroShield device on patients who have used the device for up to two years. The results have been submitted to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for review and consideration.

“Findings from an independent study demonstrate significant benefits of our UroShield device with patients reporting reductions in blockages, catheter changes and use of bladder maintenance solutions in addition to reductions in pain, fewer visits to clinics and hospitals for emergency catheter changes,” stated Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix. “As part of our ongoing engagement, we submitted these findings to NICE as part of the process for attaining ‘official guidance’ from the organization, an important step in providing access to all NHS patients at risk of catheter associated urinary tract infections. We believe that these findings should also reinforce our efforts in the U.S. and other target markets.”

An independent statistical analysis conducted by Coventry University’s Assistant Professor, Ksenija Maravic da Silva, reported statistically significant outcomes for the company’s UroShield device. The findings demonstrated a reduced number of urinary tract infections (UTIs), reduced instances of prescribed antibiotics, reduced catheter blockages, reduced the need for unplanned catheter changes and reduced pain reported as a result of catheter associated complications. In addition, the study also provided important insights into the lives of those using the device including improvement of overall well-being, relating specifically to decreased levels of worry and increased ability to socialize. In addition, patient feedback on product improvements were addressed and have been incorporated in the present commercially available device.

“Tangentially, patients also reported an overall improvement in their mental state, which was described as ‘priceless’ and ‘life changing’ by study participants and their loved ones,” added Murphy. “Beyond the physical health benefits, patients cited improved sleep, higher levels of energy, increased confidence and desire to socialize with family and friends. We remain committed to full commercialization of our products, and the real-world findings and testimonials from this study further substantiate what we already know to be true about the efficacy of UroShield.”

Seite 1 von 3


NanoVibronix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Independent Study Finds Significant Benefits Provided by NanoVibronix’s UroShield Device NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield, PainShield and WoundShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced positive findings from an independent …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
NanoVibronix Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Business Update