 

Broadcom Expands Tomahawk 4 Family, Increasing Leadership in the World’s Highest Bandwidth Switch/Routing Silicon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Two New Tomahawk Chips Announced While First Generation 25.6Tbps Silicon is Now Shipping in Volume

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced today a major expansion of its 25.6 terabits per second StrataXGS Tomahawk 4 family of switch/router chips. Broadcom also announced that the first member of the Tomahawk 4 family, Tomahawk-50G (BCM56990), is now shipping in volume. These products demonstrate the benefits of Broadcom’s strategy of providing optimized chips for specific network needs, delivering twice the efficiency of any other alternative.

The only 25.6Tbps networking silicon available today, the Tomahawk4-50G switch/router began sampling in December 2019 and in less than one year is now shipping in volume. With 512 lanes of 50G PAM4 SerDes, Tomahawk4-50G provides twice the bandwidth of competing solutions. Implemented in 7nm process technology, it provides the world’s lowest power per bit of throughput, enabling significant savings in operational expense and allowing for ultra-high density network equipment.

Building on this momentum, Broadcom is expanding the Tomahawk4 family to include two new chips:

  • Tomahawk4-100G: 25.6Tbps, 256 x 100G PAM4
  • Tomahawk4-12.8T: 12.8Tbps, 128 x 100G PAM4

With the addition of these new products, Broadcom has extended its lead in silicon optimized for hyperscale data centers. No other company offers the same variety of bandwidth levels and physical interfaces. Additionally, all members of the Tomahawk4 family of switch/router chips offer the benefits of:

  • Fully-shared packet buffers, providing up to 10x the burst absorption versus alternatives.
  • Twice the efficiency, on a per-chip basis, versus any other switch/routing silicon, enabling a 75 percent reduction in system power and latency.
  • Common APIs shared with all other Broadcom switch/routing silicon families, enabling customers to choose the best architecture for a particular application, while leveraging their software development efforts throughout their networks.

“This expanded Tomahawk franchise underscores Broadcom’s strategy of building best-in-breed switching and routing silicon for specific network applications,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. “Not only does Broadcom offer optimized solutions for hyperscale, service provider, and enterprise networks, even within the chip families provided for hyperscale data centers, we have built dedicated chips to cover a range of SerDes speeds, bandwidth levels, and feature capabilities. No other company has an equivalent level of investment, IP availability, and velocity of execution. The result is that Broadcom consistently delivers the industry’s highest performance and lowest power.”

“By advancing the 25.6Tbps Tomahawk 4 from samples to volume shipments in less than one year, Broadcom has once again demonstrated its ability to deliver first on the highest performance switch/router silicon,” said Bob Wheeler, principal analyst, The Linley Group. “The expansion of the Tomahawk family to include 50G PAM4 and 100G PAM4 SerDes variants means that hyperscalers can fully optimize their data centers with their choice of optical and electrical interconnect.”

To learn more about the Broadcom Tomahawk family click here. For more information on all Broadcom products please visit www.broadcom.com.

About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com

Broadcom, the pulse logo, Trident, Tomahawk and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom.  The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

[1] Cisco Global Cloud Index: Forecast and Methodology, 2016-2021 White Paper, https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/collateral/service-provider/gl ...

Press Contact:
Jon Piazza
Corporate Communications
press.relations@broadcom.com
Telephone: +1 310 498 5254


Broadcom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Broadcom Expands Tomahawk 4 Family, Increasing Leadership in the World’s Highest Bandwidth Switch/Routing Silicon Two New Tomahawk Chips Announced While First Generation 25.6Tbps Silicon is Now Shipping in Volume SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced today a major expansion of its 25.6 terabits per …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Broadcom Unveils the Industry’s First Open AIOps Platform Delivering a New Level of Full-Stack Observability for Hybrid Clouds
30.11.20
Broadcom Debuts Industry’s First 5nm ASIC for Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure
30.11.20
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 11. Dezember 2020
22.11.20
3 Tech-Dividendenaktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
15.11.20
3 Tech-Aktien, die eine Dividende zahlen und jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
11.11.20
3 Dividenden-Tech-Aktien für November
10.11.20
Broadcom Announces World’s First Automotive IEEE 802.3ch Multigigabit PHYs and Multilayer Switches with MACsec Support
08.11.20
1.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? 3 Kaufgelegenheiten für den Crash

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.10.20
23
Broadcom Ltd.