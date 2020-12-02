Jushi Holdings Inc. Acquires Remaining Equity Ownership Interests of Dalitso LLC, the Company’s Virginia-Based Pharmaceutical Processor Permit Holder

Jushi Holdings Inc. Increases Equity Ownership Interest in Dalitso LLC to 100%



BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it completed the acquisition of the remaining 21% of the issued and outstanding equity of Dalitso LLC (“Dalitso”), a Virginia-based pharmaceutical processor permit holder. The Company now owns 100% of the issued and outstanding equity of Dalitso.

Dalitso is one of only five applicants to have received conditional approval for a pharmaceutical processor permit issued by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, and one of only four to have received final approval and permit issuance in the Commonwealth. Dalitso’s permit allows Dalitso to cultivate, process, dispense, and deliver medical cannabis to registered patients in Virginia. The designated area for Dalitso to operate is Health Service Area II, in Northern Virginia, which includes two of Virginia's most densely populated counties, Fairfax and Prince William, and has a population of approximately 2.5 million people or nearly 30% of the state's total population according to the U.S. Census Bureau.