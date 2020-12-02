Inovalon to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the Guggenheim Digital Health Summit on December 8, 2020

BOWIE, Md, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ino v a lon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Inovalon, and Jonathan R. Boldt, chief financial officer of Inovalon, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Guggenheim Digital Health Summit on December 8, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors may access a live audio webcast of the fireside chat on the Investor Relations section of Inovalon’s website at www.inovalon.com . An archived version will remain posted for a limited time.