 

Four New Gold Anomalous Targets Found at Andong Meas

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to report on the recently completed mapping and sampling program on its 100% owned Andong Meas property.

Highlights

  • Four new epithermal anomalous gold targets have been identified by Angkor’s team around the outer rim of the previously discovered Canada Wall copper porphyry target
  • The anomalies appear to be similar to other structurally controlled epithermal gold occurrences identified on the Andong Meas and Oyadao North licenses

A detailed soil sampling program by Angkor’s team has identified two new gold anomalous targets to the east and southeast of the main anomalous area at the Canada Wall (CW) prospect on the Andong Meas license. CW is a copper molybdenum porphyry occurrence with several gold anomalies surrounding it.

“This is very similar to what we have seen at other identified gold anomalies at Oyadao North license, and elsewhere on the Andong Meas license,” stated Dennis Ouellette, VP of Exploration. “These anomalies are structurally controlled epithermal gold occurrences. The benefit of this type of structure is typically their proximity to surface with possible high-grade ore shoots. These new areas will be examined immediately to determine the best methods of evaluating them to a drill-ready stage.”

“Artisanal miners on the Canada Wall property were recovering gold from creeks during this past rainy season,” stated Stephen Burega, CEO. “The Company sent out a crew to pan along two creeks not previously sampled to test for gold. In addition, the banks of five creeks were soil sampled to determine if the source of the gold could be discovered and we have high expectations that we have in fact identified additional significant gold targets.”

Further gold and multi-element assay results from the soil sampling are pending.

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/620b73af-734c-452a ...

Map #1 – The above map shows the recent sampling program locations, new gold anomalies, and pancon index results

PREVIOUS EXPLORATION

The Andong Meas License hosts the Company’s Canada Wall copper molybdenum gold porphyry system and the adjacent South Creek copper porphyry system prospect as well as several gold targets, including the Wild Boar which has seen extensive artisanal mining in the past and showed multiple surface samples with gold grade up to 70.7 gpt, and Wild Monkey that showed multiple surface samples with gold grade up to 3.93 gpt. Exploration programs were designed to re-sample the higher grade showings around Wild Boar and map and sample the quartz vein material found in Wild Monkey. Rock chip and grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

