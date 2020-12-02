 

Vehmas family concentrates its holdings in Aspo

Press release
December 2, 2020

Vehmas family concentrates its holdings in Aspo

According to the information received by Aspo Plc, the Vehmas family, one of the company's major shareholders, has concentrated its ownership from individual owners to a company owned by the family. AEV Capital Holding Oy now owns more than ten percent of Aspo's shares. In addition, members of the Vehmas family will retain personal holdings in Aspo’s share.

Tatu Vehmas, member of Aspo's Board of Directors and Aspo's largest private owner: “Our long-term ownership in Aspo will continue in a new form. The transfer will strengthen and unify decision-making and signals our family's long-term commitment to Aspo.”


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.


