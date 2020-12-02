China Matters documents the Ecological Turn of China's Infertile Coast (VIDEO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 02.12.2020, 14:15 | 23 | 0 |
Beijing (ots) - Along China's northeastern coast of Bohai Sea stretched a strip
of saline-alkali soil back in 1980s. It could barely afford any arable fields
for plants and crops.
In 1994, Binhai New Area of Tianjin was established by the coast as a greening
and eco-restoration project just rolled out in the region.
of saline-alkali soil back in 1980s. It could barely afford any arable fields
for plants and crops.
In 1994, Binhai New Area of Tianjin was established by the coast as a greening
and eco-restoration project just rolled out in the region.
After over 20 years' efforts, a 736-square-kilometer Green Ecological Barrier
has been built up between Binhai New Area and downtown Tianjin, which represents
the ecological overhaul of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region.
In this video, American host Jack takes a trip to the Binhai New Area of
Tianjin, exploring the locale, talking with the greening workers and getting to
know what changes the area went through.
During the journey, Jack rode a bike from the congested downtown to the
Beidagang Wetland Nature Preserve in suburban Tianjin. There, he worked with
forest rangers and fed birds corn and fish.
"Tianjin people's ability to turn a wasteland into a forest and to restore these
damaged ecosystems is quite remarkable," Jack commented. "It's almost like city
people living with nature in such a harmonious way. It's like something out of a
futuristic utopian movie."
As the local workers told him, the area could have been used for commercial
purposes, but Tianjin municipal government chose to build this ecological
barrier that would benefit generations. "They are thinking from a long-term
perspective," Jack said.
Pressekontakt:
Cheng Yao Tel: 008610-68996566
Email: mailto:chengyao@cnmatters.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4780019
OTS: China Matters
has been built up between Binhai New Area and downtown Tianjin, which represents
the ecological overhaul of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region.
In this video, American host Jack takes a trip to the Binhai New Area of
Tianjin, exploring the locale, talking with the greening workers and getting to
know what changes the area went through.
During the journey, Jack rode a bike from the congested downtown to the
Beidagang Wetland Nature Preserve in suburban Tianjin. There, he worked with
forest rangers and fed birds corn and fish.
"Tianjin people's ability to turn a wasteland into a forest and to restore these
damaged ecosystems is quite remarkable," Jack commented. "It's almost like city
people living with nature in such a harmonious way. It's like something out of a
futuristic utopian movie."
As the local workers told him, the area could have been used for commercial
purposes, but Tianjin municipal government chose to build this ecological
barrier that would benefit generations. "They are thinking from a long-term
perspective," Jack said.
Pressekontakt:
Cheng Yao Tel: 008610-68996566
Email: mailto:chengyao@cnmatters.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4780019
OTS: China Matters
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0